India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Top Run-Scorers, Leading Wicket-Takers And Other Records

India have won five of their 12 men's T20Is played in New Zealand
Rohit Sharma leads India's run-scoring charts in New Zealand with 236 runs
Shardul Thakur is India's leading wicket-taker in New Zealand with eight wickets
India will begin their five-match T20I series against New Zealand on October 22, 2026, with the opening match scheduled in Christchurch. The series gives the reigning T20 World Cup champions another opportunity to test their combinations away from home after their recent 2-2 series draw against the West Indies.
Although India have enjoyed success against the Black Caps overall, playing in New Zealand has often brought a different challenge. From Rohit Sharma's batting records to Shardul Thakur's impact with the ball, India's T20I history in New Zealand features several notable individual performances.
India's T20I Record in New Zealand
India have played 12 men's T20 internationals on New Zealand soil, winning five, losing four and tying three. The record highlights how closely contested the fixtures have been, with several matches producing dramatic finishes. India last played a T20I series in New Zealand in November 2022, winning the three-match series 1-0 after one game was abandoned and another ended in a tie.
The upcoming series will provide India with another chance to improve that away record. With conditions and venues presenting different challenges, the visitors will need contributions from both their experienced players and the newer faces in the squad.
India's Top Run-Scorers in T20Is in New Zealand
Rohit Sharma leads India's run-scoring charts in men's T20Is played in New Zealand, having accumulated 236 runs. His ability to attack the powerplay and accelerate through the middle overs made him a key contributor during India's previous tours.
Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in a T20I in New Zealand. He smashed an unbeaten 111 against the hosts at Mount Maunganui in November 2022, helping India secure a 65-run victory.
The innings showcased his ability to dominate bowlers with unconventional strokeplay, and it remains one of India's standout batting performances in the country.
India's Leading Wicket-Takers in New Zealand
Shardul Thakur tops India's wicket-taking list in men's T20Is played in New Zealand, with eight wickets. His variations and ability to break partnerships have made him an effective option in the shortest format.
India's bowling attack will look to build on that legacy in the upcoming series. The conditions can reward disciplined seam bowling, while effective variations become important when batters attempt to accelerate. The visitors will need to find the right balance between taking wickets and controlling the scoring rate.
Key Records to Watch in IND vs NZ T20Is
India's record in New Zealand features several notable individual achievements:
Most runs for India in New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 236 runs.
Highest individual score by an Indian in New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav - 111 not out.
Most wickets for India in New Zealand: Shardul Thakur - eight wickets.
With the five-match series beginning on October 22, India will aim to improve their away record and maintain their momentum as T20 World Cup champions. New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to make home conditions count and challenge India's depth across the series.