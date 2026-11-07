Rohit Sharma Breaks Pakistan Legend’s ODI Sixes Record Against New Zealand In Wellington

New Zealand slipped to 29 for 3 in the opening powerplay. Brar then struck twice in a maiden over, removing Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips with short-pitched deliveries that produced easy catches and left the hosts at 53 for 5. Rohit Sharma broke Shahid Afridi’s ODI mark for most sixes against New Zealand in India’s rain-hit second one-day international in Wellington on Saturday. The India opener scored 23 from 28 deliveries, with two fours and two sixes, as India inched toward 135 at Hnry Stadium.