Rohit Sharma Breaks Pakistan Legend’s ODI Sixes Record Against New Zealand In Wellington

Rohit Sharma moved past Shahid Afridi to top the ODI sixes list against New Zealand with 51 sixes in 34 innings
India beat New Zealand by four runs in the rain-affected second ODI in Wellington through the DLS method
Gurnoor Brar took four wickets as New Zealand were restricted to 134 after steady rain reduced the match to 47 overs a side
New Zealand slipped to 29 for 3 in the opening powerplay. Brar then struck twice in a maiden over, removing Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips with short-pitched deliveries that produced easy catches and left the hosts at 53 for 5. Rohit Sharma broke Shahid Afridi’s ODI mark for most sixes against New Zealand in India’s rain-hit second one-day international in Wellington on Saturday. The India opener scored 23 from 28 deliveries, with two fours and two sixes, as India inched toward 135 at Hnry Stadium.
Rohit now leads the list of batters with the most ODI sixes against New Zealand. He has 51 sixes in 34 ODI innings against the Kiwis, while Afridi is next with 50 in 35 innings.
The milestone came as India’s chase unfolded in a game that was dominated for long stretches by pacers. Rohit’s two sixes took him past Afridi even as India had to scrap for runs on a surface that offered movement and bounce.
Sixes Record List
- 51 - Rohit Sharma
- 50 - Shahid Afridi
- 45 - Chris Gayle
- 41 - Sanath Jayasuriya
- 29 - Jos Buttler
- 29 - Virat Kohli
Brar Leads Victory
Gurnoor Brar made the most of the extra bounce and pace on offer in New Zealand, using hard-length bowling to play a key part in India’s four-run win in the rain-affected second ODI. His four-wicket haul helped dismiss New Zealand for 134, and India sealed the result through the DLS method to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.
The match was cut to 47 overs a side after steady rain, and that India had to chase in conditions that offered bounce and movement. Gill won the toss and chose to bowl first under the overcast sky and on a surface with moisture underneath.
New Zealand Collapse
India struck first when Nabi had Tim Seifert out for nought after the batter checked an uppish drive, with Anshul Kamboj diving at mid-wicket to give Nabi his first international wicket.
Kamboj finished with 2/25 in 8 overs. Will Young made 6 off 17 balls before edging a ball that held its line and then moved after pitching, while Henry Nicholls scored 11 off 26 balls before Kamboj bowled him in the ninth over after cramping him for room.
New Zealand slipped to 29 for 3 in the opening powerplay. Brar then struck twice in a maiden over, removing Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips with short-pitched deliveries that produced easy catches and left the hosts at 53 for 5.
Daryl Mitchell resisted with 55 off 104 balls. Mitchell Santner added 31 off 38 and shared a 59-run stand with him, but that never looked enough to revive the innings.
Arshdeep Singh returned 0/16 in 7 overs and stayed economical through his opening spell and the middle overs, while Indian bowlers sent down 176 dot balls overall.
India Chase Pressure
India’s reply never really settled. Gill was out for a duck to the first ball from Jacob Duffy, and Duffy then got his RCB teammate Virat Kohli (7) to drive uppishly and short cover took a simple catch.
Rohit struck one confident flick for six but appeared uncomfortable against the moving ball and was eventually caught at slip after an expansive shot. Axar Patel made 7 after a false ramp, while Shreyas Iyer scored 30 before falling to the short ball again.
KL Rahul steadied the chase. After 18 dot balls in his first 20 deliveries, he hit two pull shots, one for six and another that carried India past the 100-run mark.
Rahul then launched Duffy for another six to finish the chase. Naman Dhir made 12, and Anshul Kamboj was at the crease as India got home.