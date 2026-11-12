AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party have formed the Samajik Parivartan Morcha, naming Chandra Shekhar Azad as its chief ministerial candidate.
SP and Congress are negotiating seat-sharing, with Congress seeking 175-200 constituencies for the 2027 Assembly elections.
Mayawati has ruled out an alliance, while the BSP prepares to contest independently after its 2022 electoral setback.
Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, with the BJP eyeing a third consecutive term in power. During his recent visit to the state capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the BJP as 'Angad ka pair', signalling the party's confidence in retaining power.
The Opposition, meanwhile, faces a fresh test of political unity, with competing ambitions and attempts to consolidate different social groups adding to the challenge of taking on the BJP.
The coming together of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), headed by Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Azad, has added a new dimension to the state's political contest. The two parties have formed the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM), seeking to bring Dalit and Muslim political mobilisation under one umbrella.
The development comes as the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress continue to negotiate a seat-sharing arrangement, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by Mayawati, remains firm on contesting the elections independently.
Owaisi, Azad Join Hands To Build Dalit-Muslim Coalition
Announcing the alliance at a joint press conference in Lucknow, Owaisi said the parties would work towards building a political alternative in Uttar Pradesh and preventing the BJP from securing a third consecutive term in the state. He also declared Chandra Shekhar Azad as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate.
The alliance is significant as AIMIM had earlier explored an understanding with both the SP and BSP. However, these efforts did not result in an agreement. The new partnership with Azad gives Owaisi an opportunity to pursue his Dalit-Muslim political pitch, often described as the 'Bhim-Meem' formula.
Azad, who won the Nagina Lok Sabha seat in 2024, has emerged as a prominent Dalit political voice. The alliance could provide both parties with an opportunity to expand their electoral presence beyond their existing support bases.
SP-Congress Seat-sharing Talks
The SP and Congress, meanwhile, are yet to settle the contours of their electoral understanding. The two parties contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together as part of the INDIA bloc, winning 43 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats. The SP won 37, while the Congress secured six.
However, negotiations for the Assembly elections have brought differences over seat allocation to the fore. Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam has said the party has submitted an initial list of 175-200 constituencies to the SP.
The Congress wants a larger share of seats, citing its performance in the Lok Sabha elections and the need to strengthen its organisation in the state. The SP, however, is assessing the Congress's constituency-level strength before agreeing to a seat-sharing formula.
The two parties are expected to form separate committees to take the discussions forward.
BSP Plans Independent Revival Under Mayawati
The BSP has maintained that it will contest the 2027 elections independently. Mayawati has been reviewing the party's organisational structure and electoral preparations.
On November 5, she held a meeting with senior office-bearers and presidents of all 75 district units to assess preparations and issue fresh organisational directions.
The party's electoral position has weakened considerably. It won just one seat in the 2022 Assembly elections, securing around 12.88 % of the vote, and failed to win any Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2024.
However, the BSP retains a statewide organisational network and a history of mobilising Dalit voters. Its decision to remain outside a broader Opposition alliance could influence contests in constituencies where it continues to enjoy support.
What Happened In The 2022 UP Assembly Elections?
The BJP retained power in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, winning 255 of the state's 403 seats, down from 312 in 2017. The Samajwadi Party increased its tally from 47 to 111 seats.
The SP's allies, Apna Dal (Soneylal) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), won 12 and eight seats, respectively. The BSP was reduced to just one seat from 19 in 2017, while the Congress won two seats, down from seven.