AAP Replaces 8 Sitting MLAs In Second List Of 31 Candidates For 2027 Punjab Polls

AAP announced 31 candidates, taking its declared tally to 71 of Punjab's 117 Assembly seats.
Sitting MPs Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal have been fielded from Barnala and Phagwara.
The second list replaces eight sitting MLAs and covers 21 constituencies the party lost in 2022.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, taking the total number of declared nominees to 71 for the 117-member Assembly.
The list, issued by AAP National Secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta on November 12, covers 21 constituencies the party lost in the 2022 elections. It also replaces eight sitting MLAs and includes two sitting MPs.
The announcement comes after the party released its first list of 40 candidates on October 31. With 71 candidates now named, AAP is yet to announce nominees for the remaining 46 constituencies.
2 MPs Among 31 Candidates
Two sitting MPs feature in the latest list. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been nominated from Barnala, while Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal will contest from Phagwara.
The list also marks a departure from the party's first announcement, in which it retained all 40 sitting MLAs. This time, AAP has replaced eight sitting legislators across several constituencies.
Other prominent candidates include Karamjit Singh Rintu from Amritsar North, Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, Parminder Singh Goldy from Kharar and Dr Suhani Doda from Abohar.
The changes indicate that the party is making adjustments to its candidate line-up well ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Candidates Across Majha, Doaba And Malwa
The second list covers constituencies across Punjab's three main regions — Majha, Doaba and Malwa.
In Majha, AAP has announced candidates for Sujanpur, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Dina Nagar, Qadian, Fatehgarh Churian, Raja Sansi, Majitha and Patti.
In the Doaba region, the nominees have been announced for Kapurthala, Phagwara, Phillaur, Shahkot, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantonment, Adampur, Mukerian and Nawan Shahr.
The Malwa region features Chamkaur Sahib, Kharar, Dakha, Jagraon, Abohar, Balluana, Lambi, Bathinda Rural, Barnala and Shutrana.
AAP's First List And 2022 Performance
AAP released its first list of 40 candidates on October 31, naming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri and minister Sanjeev Arora from Ludhiana West.
However, the party has since faced political challenges, with three AAP MLAs resigning and joining the BJP. The leaders cited unfulfilled promises on drug eradication, corruption and law enforcement, while raising questions over the state government's functioning and leadership.
Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was also renominated from Kotkapura. The party retained all 40 sitting MLAs included in that announcement.
In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, AAP won 92 of the state's 117 seats and formed the government under Bhagwant Mann.
The 2027 elections will see the party seek another term in power, with the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP among the other political parties expected to contest.