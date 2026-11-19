TMC leader Derek O'Brien questioned why Indian universities rarely invite politicians for student interactions.
He said he had addressed students at Harvard, Yale and Columbia but received few invitations in India.
O'Brien questioned whether Indian universities were hesitant to host politicians presenting alternative viewpoints.
Trinamool Congress joint secretary Derek O'Brien on Wednesday questioned why Indian universities rarely invite politicians to interact with students, saying he had addressed audiences at Harvard, Yale and Columbia universities but had few such opportunities in India.
In a post on X, O'Brien said, “Have enjoyed addressing students at Harvard, Yale, Columbia, but very few in India. Why don't politicians like me address more universities in India? Simple. Haven't been invited!”
The Trinamool leader also shared images of his interaction with students in different universities.
The remarks come amid a political debate over Rahul Gandhi's interactions at American universities during his current US visit.
Gandhi addressed students and faculty at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday, where he said India is sitting on an “economic disaster” with a massive unemployment problem while also flagging what he called electoral “rigging”. He had another interaction at Chicago University on Wednesday.
The BJP, which had questioned his proposed engagements even before Gandhi embarked on the trip, criticised his remarks after the Columbia talk, accusing him of speaking ill of India on foreign soil.