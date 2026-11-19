Chennithala said UDF decisions are made after thorough discussions, allowing members to express differing opinions.
He defended Guruvayur Devaswom Board appointments, saying the decision followed proper consultation.
He contrasted UDF's approach with CPI(M), alleging decisions under its previous government followed the chief minister's views.
Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday hit back at the CPI(M)’s criticism of the UDF government over alleged lack of collective responsibility, saying the ruling front makes decisions only after thorough deliberation, unlike the Left party.
Referring to reports of differences among ministers over the government's decision-making process, he said, "There are differences of opinion and discussions in our party. Everyone has the freedom to express their views. It is after discussions that final decisions are taken."
Clarifying the controversy, he told reporters that the decisions of the Guruvayur Devaswom Board regarding the appointment of PSC members were reached through proper consultation and not slipped in as an out-of-agenda item.
Taking a dig at the CPI(M), Chennithala said the party had a different style of functioning, alleging that its decisions, during the previous Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, were often made after the CM expressed his view, which others would then accept.
“That is not our style. Everyone in our party has the freedom to express their opinion,” he said.
According to Chennithala, the final call on the matter was made after discussions on Tuesday, and Chief Minister V D Satheesan and the KPCC president Sunny Joseph had also affirmed that it was a collective decision.
The minister's remarks came after CPI(M) Keralam state secretary M V Govindan alleged in Thiruvananthapuram that the government lacked collective responsibility, pointing to differences between Chief Minister V D Satheesan and some of his Cabinet colleagues.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, Satheesan had dismissed reports of differences among ministers, saying although there were arguments and differing opinions at Cabinet meetings, decisions were ultimately taken unanimously.