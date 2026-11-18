Senior CPI(M) leader V. Sivankutty strongly opposed the proposed twin-city partnership between Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad.
He stated that Ahmedabad's development model should not be forcefully imposed on Kerala's capital.
He demanded clarity from the BJP state leadership regarding this model and announced strong resistance to protect local interests.
Senior CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty has strongly opposed the proposed twin-city partnership between Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad, saying the Gujarat city's development model should not be imposed on the Keralam capital.
In a statement, the former minister said the move to model the administration and civic facilities of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on those of Ahmedabad was "unacceptable".
The BJP-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Corporation council on Monday approved the twin-city partnership programme with the Ahmedabad Corporation amid protests and a walkout by the opposition CPI(M)-headed LDF.
Sivankutty said Thiruvananthapuram would not allow development initiatives based on the Ahmedabad model to be imposed on the city.
Kerala and its capital were far ahead of Gujarat in terms of development and cultural indices, and the civic body had no reason to look towards Ahmedabad for a development model, he said.
He pointed out that the two cities differed considerably in terms of demographics, culture, food habits, lifestyles and socio-economic conditions.
Thiruvananthapuram is an administrative headquarters and a city largely comprising the middle class and government employees, the Left leader said.
Referring to Ahmedabad, Sivankutty alleged that underdeveloped slums in the city were covered with cloth when foreign dignitaries visited it. "Thiruvananthapuram did not need a development model that divided people into different strata," he said.
He further argued that imposing decisions that were impractical for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation would bring no benefits in terms of development, infrastructure or technology.
Instead of attempting to implement unworkable proposals, the civic body should focus on improving existing systems and ensuring better services to people, he added.
Sivankutty also demanded that the BJP state leadership clarify its position on what he termed a "distorted model of development".
He said strong resistance would be organised to protect the interests of the people of Thiruvananthapuram on the issue.