BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the Congress and the CPI(M) of using lies and attempting to create anarchy to subvert democracy.
He asserted that both parties rely on misinterpretation and propaganda because they cannot win electoral mandates on their governance track records.
Chandrasekhar urged citizens to unite against attempts to destroy democratic institutions and undermine India's progress.
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said anarchy and democracy cannot coexist, accusing the Congress and the CPI(M) of attempting to "undermine" democracy through misinformation and efforts to create disorder.
In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar said the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi and its "B-team", the CPI(M), knew they could not win people's trust or electoral mandates by highlighting their governance, development record or achievements for the people.
"That is why they are resorting to lies and attempts to create anarchy to subvert democracy," he said.
Kerala was well aware of the consequences of such dangerous politics, he said, alleging that the CPI(M)'s politics of violence and anarchy over the past 70 years had held back the state's development.
The present economic crisis, unemployment and price rise faced by the people in Kerala were consequences of this politics, he alleged.
"The politics of the Congress and the CPI(M) cannot be allowed to destroy our democracy, institutions and the unprecedented growth India has achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
The Nemom MLA called upon people to unite to expose and defeat those attempting to undermine democracy, adding that the BJP remained committed to protecting the republic.