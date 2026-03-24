Kerala: Congress To Move Court After Rajeev Chandrasekhar Nomination Cleared

In this image posted on March 21, 2026, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma with BJP Kerala President and candidate from Nemom Assembly constituency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, as the latter files his nomination for state Assembly elections. Photo: -Source: PTI

In this image posted on March 21, 2026, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma with BJP Kerala President and candidate from Nemom Assembly constituency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, as the latter files his nomination for state Assembly elections. Photo: -Source: PTI