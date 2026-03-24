Kerala: Congress To Move Court After Rajeev Chandrasekhar Nomination Cleared

Despite objections from the Congress, the returning officer has accepted BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s nomination for the Nemom Assembly seat, stating it does not breach the Candidate’s Handbook 2023

Ashlin Mathew
Ashlin Mathew
Updated on:
Published at:
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
In this image posted on March 21, 2026, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma with BJP Kerala President and candidate from Nemom Assembly constituency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, as the latter files his nomination for state Assembly elections. Photo: -Source: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • UDF candidate K.S. Sabarinadhan has approached the Election Commission, alleging Chandrasekhar omitted a high-value Bengaluru property from his affidavit.

  • The Congress claims the omission was “wilful and deliberate”, calling the affidavit misleading and part of a pattern of non-disclosure.

  • With the nomination accepted, the Congress says it will move court, describing the issue as “just the tip of the iceberg”.

The Returning Officer, despite the complaint made by Congress, has accepted the nomination made by the BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, as it does not violate any grounds for rejection as stated in the Candidate’s Handbook 2023, as said by Congress leader K.S. Sabarinadhan.

Sabarinadhan, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from Nemom Assembly constituency in Kerala, on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Chandrasekhar, accusing him of failing to declare assets worth around ₹200 crore in his affidavit.

Chandrasekhar, a former Union Minister and BJP President in Kerala, is contesting from Nemom, which is a part of Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

In his statement to Outlook, the Congress candidate claimed, "The returning officer has accepted my nomination, saying it does not violate any of the conditions for rejection of nomination, as per the Candidate Handbook 2023. However, he has furnished a false affidavit with a malafide intention and suppression of material information about his property."

Related Content
Aadu 3 beats Dhurandhar 2 in Kerala - X
Aadu 3 Outperforms Dhurandhar 2 By A Huge Margin In Kerala Despite Clash
Representative Image - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Venugopal Alleges CPI(M)-BJP Nexus In Kerala
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur - null
BJP Moves Breach of Privilege Notice Against Himachal CM Over Loan Claims
Kerala BJP Slams Pinarayi Vijayan Over Remarks Backing Iran Amid West Asia Conflict - Representative Image
Kerala BJP Slams Pinarayi Vijayan Over Remarks Backing Iran Amid West Asia Conflict
Related Content
The candidates alleged that Narwekar pressured the Returning Officer and police officials to reject their nomination papers for wards 224 to 227. Several of Narwekar’s close relatives are contesting from these wards on BJP tickets. - Hindustan Times
BMC Elections: Speaker Rahul Narwekar Accused Of Stalling Nominations Of Candidates In His Constituency

BY Jinit Parmar

He added that they would “immediately move a case in the concerned court”, and remarked that this was “just the tip of the iceberg”, expressing concern over what other details may have been concealed in a similar manner.

During the scrutiny proceedings, Sabarinadhan stated that he had filed his nomination the previous day, and that the verification process for the Kerala Assembly elections commenced at 11 am. He noted that significant concerns had emerged regarding Chandrasekhar’s asset disclosures. He added that he, along with the UDF and the Congress, is formally approaching the Election Commission and will present additional details supported by evidence.

Sabarinadhan said that the only party that has raised objections during the scrutiny process is the Congress, as no complaints were raised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The party had requested the Election Commission to reject Chandrasekhar’s nomination on this ground of discrepancy.

However, at the time of filing this story, Kerala education minister and current Nemom MLA V. Sivankutty posted on Facebook that it was mysterious and illegal for a person who had registered the same house as his residence in the last Lok Sabha elections to hide his assets now. “The LDF is filing a strong election case against this act, which is punishable under the Representation of the People Act,@ posted Sivankutty. They had not raised a complaint at the time of scrutiny.

A booth level officer (BLO) assists voters in filling out enumeration forms for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Bikaner, Rajasthan. - | Photo: PTI
Rajasthan Congress Alleges BJP Bid To Manipulate Voter Rolls During SIR Exercise

BY Outlook News Desk

The Kerala Congress unit had earlier alleged on its X (formerly Twitter) account that Chandrasekhar failed to disclose a 49,000 sq ft residence located in Koramangala 3rd Block, Bengaluru, in his affidavit. According to the party, the property spans approximately 1.07 acres in one of the country’s most expensive residential areas, where land prices range between ₹35,000 and ₹50,000 per sq ft. Based on this estimate, the land alone could be valued at around ₹200 crore. The party also shared a copy of the property tax receipt on social media as part of its claim.

The Congress further alleged that Chandrasekhar is a “habitual offender” who has repeatedly misled the Election Commission. It questioned the accuracy of his affidavit, which reportedly indicates that he owns no residential property or car despite being a billionaire businessman. The party has called on the authorities to disqualify him under the Representation of the People Act, warning that failure to act could raise concerns about institutional impartiality.

In its formal complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer, the Congress reiterated that a luxury bungalow in Koramangala Third Block, measuring approximately 49,000 sq ft, had not been disclosed. However, Chandrasekhar’s affidavit declares combined assets of ₹111.11 crore for himself and his wife, with ₹93.88 crore attributed to him and ₹18.10 crore to his spouse. The complaint also notes that the same property had been mentioned in his 2024 election affidavit.

The affidavit lists a house in Koramangala valued at ₹15.07 crore with a built-up area of 9,600 sq ft. It also details gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹3.58 crore, a vintage 1942 model car valued at ₹10,000, and ₹5 lakh in interest income.

Additionally, Chandrasekhar has investments worth ₹35.83 crore in shares, debentures, and bonds, along with fixed deposits totalling ₹4.37 crore. He has extended loans amounting to ₹34.96 crore through financial institutions and holds ₹64,100 in cash. His income tax returns indicate an annual income of ₹92.91 lakh.

His wife, Anju Chandrasekhar, has an annual income of ₹60.50 lakh and total assets valued at ₹18.10 crore, including jewellery worth ₹9.08 crore and ₹3.40 lakh in cash. The affidavit also records liabilities of ₹107.39 crore for Chandrasekhar and ₹1.62 crore for his wife, primarily in the form of loans.

According to the Congress complaint, Chandrasekhar deliberately concealed ownership of a residential property located at 408, 3rd Block, Koramangala. It further alleges that on 17 March 2026, just days before filing his nomination, he paid ₹5,02,805 in property tax for an undisclosed asset.

The complaint asserts that the omission was “wilful and deliberate, not accidental”. It also points out that Chandrasekhar had previously cited this property as his residential address in Form 26 submitted during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, yet allegedly failed to fully disclose it at that time as well. The Congress argues that withholding such information in a statutory affidavit undermines the integrity of informed electoral participation.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Backs Stability As Gujarat Titans Avoid Major Changes

  2. Are IPL Media Rights Set To Plateau At 5.4 Billion Dollars? Media Partners Asia Report Finds

  3. Gujarat Titans 'Are Not Here To Participate': Ashish Nehra Reveals Team's 'Mindset' Ahead Of IPL 2026

  4. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Day In Pics: March 23, 2026

  3. “A Good Beginning” With No Assurances: Manipur Chief Minister Opens Dialogue With Kuki-Zo Representatives

  4. TVK Quits DMK-Led Alliance in Tamil Nadu

  5. Tamil Nadu NDA Seat-Sharing: AIADMK Allots 56 Seats To BJP, PMK, AMMK

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

  2. US-Israel-Iran: Trump Claims US held ‘very good and productive’ talks with Iran on ending war

  3. Trump’s Iran War Messaging Swings Between Threats And Talks

  4. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  5. From Chokepoints To Consumption: Rethinking India’s Energy Supply Chain Risk In The Hormuz Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security

  2. Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees

  3. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  4. Valerie Perrine, Superman And Oscar-Nominated Lenny Star, Passes Away At 82

  5. US Israel Iran War LIVE: Trump Extends Deadline to Reopen Hormuz, Says Iran Eager to 'Make Deal'

  6. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Who Was Jeff Webb? Cheerleading Pioneer Dies At 76 After Pickleball Accident

  8. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links