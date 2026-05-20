Drishyam 3: Advance Booking Crosses Rs 25 Crore Worldwide Ahead Of Release

Drishyam 3's advance booking crossed Rs 25 crore gross worldwide before theatrical release.
Nearly 5 lakh Drishyam 3 tickets reportedly sold across domestic and overseas markets.
Kerala and overseas regions continue driving strong Drishyam 3 worldwide pre-sales momentum.
Drishyam 3 advance booking is already setting the tone for a massive theatrical opening. Mohanlal’s much-awaited thriller has generated remarkable momentum ahead of release, with audiences across India and international markets rushing to secure tickets. Trade circles are closely tracking the film as pre-sales continue to rise at an impressive pace.
The excitement around the film is visible not just online but also at the ticket windows. According to trade estimates shared by Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has crossed Rs 25 crore gross worldwide in advance bookings, placing it among the strongest Malayalam openings in recent years.
Drishyam 3 worldwide pre-sales reflect massive demand
India has contributed significantly to the film’s early numbers. Current estimates suggest domestic advance sales have reached nearly Rs 10.50 crore gross, showing widespread interest across multiple states.
The overseas market has emerged as another major driver of the film’s pre-release business. Regions including the Gulf countries, North America, the United Kingdom and Australia have reported strong demand, with advance ticket sales maintaining steady momentum.
Reports further suggest that nearly 5 lakh tickets have already been sold worldwide, underlining the franchise’s enduring popularity and Mohanlal’s continued box office pull.
Drishyam 3 Kerala booking trends remain strong
Kerala, traditionally the backbone of the franchise, is expected to contribute heavily through spot bookings in addition to advance sales. Trade reports estimate the state has already recorded nearly Rs 6.75 crore gross in pre-sales.
The strong response is being linked to audience nostalgia surrounding the franchise and the return of Georgekutty under director Jeethu Joseph’s vision.
While final opening-day figures will depend on audience response after screenings begin, early trends suggest the thriller could aim for a worldwide gross crossing Rs 40 crore on day one if momentum continues.
The film is scheduled for theatrical release on May 21.