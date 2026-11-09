'Biggest Diwali Gift': After Six-Decade Legal Battle, CM Sukhu Secures Himachal's BBMB Share

“I had made it a precondition before signing the MoU on the Kishau project. Haryana must file an affidavit in the Supreme Court supporting Himachal Pradesh’s claim in the BBMB. I knew Haryana needed both water from the Kishau project and power. But Punjab continued to oppose our stand. That is why the Supreme Court has pointed to Punjab’s role in the unavoidable stalemate in the settlement of this long-pending inter-state dispute,” he told Outlook exclusively.