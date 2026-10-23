Now, in the current exercise, the axe is certain to fall on Kangra to cut down its power and trifurcate Kangra to three possible districts—Palampur, Nurpur and Dehra. Dehra is represented in the assembly by Chief Minister’s wife Kamlesh Kumari, and the focus of major development is on Dehra. Along with this, Nurpur is also a police district already. Palampur—known for its tea gardens, presence of the Indian Army, and educational institutions, including the state’s lone agriculture minister is a Congress stronghold.