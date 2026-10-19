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Will Expose BJP Govt's 2 Years Of Misgovernance, Anti-People Policies: Haryana Cong

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Exposing 2 Years of BJP Rule: Haryana Congress Plans Statewide Drive Against Misgovernance & Anti-People Policies

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Haryana Congress
Haryana Congress Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Haryana Congress announced plans to launch statewide campaigns targeting the BJP government's two-year tenure.

  • Party leaders alleged that the ruling administration implemented anti-people policies and caused widespread public distress.

  • The opposition aims to expose governance failures, inflation, and unfulfilled poll promises to mobilize public support.

The Congress on Monday said it will expose the "misgovernance, broken promises and anti-people policies" of the BJP regime in Haryana, as the Nayab Singh Saini-led government completed two years in office.

On the occasion of the completion of two years of the BJP government's third term in Haryana, senior Congress leaders will address press conferences on Wednesday across the state in this regard, the party's state unit said.

Among these leaders are Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rao Narender Singh, Birender Singh, Kumari Selja, Raj Babbar, Deepender Singh Hooda, Jai Prakash and Varun Chaudhary.

"The party leaders will expose the government's two years of misgovernance, broken promises, anti-people policies and administrative failures," the Haryana Congress said in a statement.

Notably, the BJP government in Haryana completed two years of its third consecutive term on Saturday.

The main opposition Congress alleged that every section of society in Haryana -- farmers, labourers, youth, women, students and small traders -- is troubled by the anti-people policies of the BJP government and "feels betrayed".

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Rising inflation, unemployment and the deteriorating law-and-order situation have further aggravated the hardships faced by the common people, senior Congress leader and party's Haryana affairs in-charge, Sanjay Dutt, said.

Instead of focusing on public issues, the chief minister remains occupied with foreign visits and political tours to other states, the Congress said in the statement.

The people of Haryana are demanding accountability, but Saini continues to turn a blind eye to the problems, it said.

The Congress demanded that the government should give an account of two years and answer the people of Haryana.

The opposition party claimed that BJP's development claims are on paper only, while ground reality is grim.

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