BJP to target ruling Congress over corruption and panchayat funds.
It will raise concerns over rising financial burdens on the public and unnecessary government expenditure.
The party also hopes to highlight allegedly deteriorating law-and-order situation across the state.
The BJP plans to strongly confront the Congress government in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly over corruption allegations and "diversion" of funds meant for panchayati raj institutions, among other issues.
The opposition party would also highlight "rising financial burdens on the public, unnecessary government expenditure and the deteriorating law-and-order situation" across the state, the party's state media in-charge Randhir Sharma said on Monday.
He was addressing the media after a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party chaired by Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jairam Thakur, ahead of the Winter session of the Assembly in Dharamshala in Kangra district.
BJP State President Rajeev Bindal and State Organisation General Secretary Siddharthan were also present at the meeting, which was attended by all BJP legislators, a statement said.
Detailed discussions were held to formulate the party's strategy for the Winter session, scheduled from November 16 to 21, with a focus on effectively raising issues concerning public welfare and the interests of Himachal Pradesh.
Sharma said that the growing controversy surrounding government properties and resources had made "Himachal Pradesh on Sale" a major political issue. The BJP would demand accountability from the government on this matter, he said.
He alleged that elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions were facing discrimination and injustice under the Congress government.
He claimed that funds meant for Panchayati Raj Institutions under the 16th Finance Commission were being diverted to other government departments, undermining the spirit of local self-governance.
"The BJP has already submitted a notice regarding this issue, and we will strongly demand a detailed discussion in the Assembly," he said.
He asserted that the BJP's objective was not to disrupt Assembly proceedings but to raise the genuine concerns of the people.
"If important issues raised by the opposition are not admitted for discussion, what democratic option remains other than registering our protest through a walkout?" he questioned.
"Whenever we have staged a walkout, we have addressed the media outside and subsequently returned to participate in Assembly proceedings," he said.