Police in Keralam's Kollam district arrested a local shopkeeper, Shajahan of Kadathur, and invoked Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) after an elderly homeless man was hit and dragged beneath his car for nearly two kilometres in Karunagappally on Friday night.

Although Shajahan claimed he was unaware the victim was trapped under the vehicle, investigators reviewed CCTV footage showing he continued driving after the collision before leaving the critically injured man by the roadside and fleeing without arranging medical aid.