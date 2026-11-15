TN CM Vijay Expected To Take Part In Sonia's Memoir Launch In Delhi On Nov 16

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is scheduled to travel to New Delhi on November 16, 2026, for the official launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' amid rising tensions over Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project

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Summary of this article

  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is expected to attend the formal launch of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi on November 16, 2026.

  • This will mark Vijay's second meeting with Sonia Gandhi since taking office in May with Congress support, following his June visit to 10 Janpath.

  • His Delhi visit comes amid Tamil Nadu's opposition to Congress-ruled Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery, with the opposition DMK demanding an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to take part in top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir launch in Delhi on November 16, sources in the grand old party said.

Vijay's presence is anticipated in the formal launch of the Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A journey of love,' sources said on Saturday.

In June, the CM visited Delhi and took part in the NITI Aayog meeting and also called on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The TN CM's expected visit to the national capital also comes against the background of the Mekedatu issue.

The main opposition DMK has demanded that the Tamil Nadu government take a delegation of MPs, MLAs from the state to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oppose Karnataka's Mekedatu dam proposal after holding an-all party meeting on the issue in Chennai.

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Sonia Gandhi - | Photo: PTI
People browse and purchase copies of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's newly released memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', at a bookstore in Khan Market, New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

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