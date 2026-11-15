Tn cm vijay expected to take part in sonia s memoir launch in delhi on nov 16

TN CM Vijay Expected To Take Part In Sonia's Memoir Launch In Delhi On Nov 16

P PTI Published at: 15 November 2026 9:16 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is scheduled to travel to New Delhi on November 16, 2026, for the official launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' amid rising tensions over Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project

P PTI Published at: 15 November 2026 9:16 pm

TN Cadres Have Been Striving For Power Loyally For 59 Years; Cabinet Inclusion Gift to Them: Cong Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar