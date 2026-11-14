Never click links or pay fines through unfamiliar traffic-challan SMS messages, even if they cite your vehicle number.
Check pending challans directly on the official Parivahan or e-Challan websites and never share bank details, card numbers, CVV, or OTPs.
Report any financial loss immediately by calling 1930 or filing a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.
The Kerala Police on Saturday warned the public against fake SMS messages claiming traffic violations and demanding online payment of fines, cautioning that they could lead to financial fraud.
In a statement, the police said cybercriminals were sending fraudulent messages impersonating the Motor Vehicles Department, claiming that traffic violations had been captured by CCTV cameras and asking recipients to click on links to pay fines.
The messages, which often contain actual vehicle registration numbers, are designed to look like official communications to avoid suspicion.
The reference numbers and shortened web links provided in them are also part of the fraud, the police said.
Clicking on these links redirects users to fake websites resembling the official Motor Vehicles Department portal, where they are asked to enter confidential details, including bank account information, debit or credit card numbers, CVV and OTPs, purportedly to pay the fine.
Sharing such details could result in money being stolen from their bank accounts, the police warned.
Urging the public to remain vigilant, the police said people should not click on unfamiliar links received through SMS or pay fines through such links. They should verify any pending traffic fines directly through the official Parivahan or e-Challan websites.
The police also cautioned against sharing bank details, OTPs or card information with anyone and advised people not to open or forward links in messages suspected to be fraudulent.
Those who fall victim to online financial fraud should immediately report it through the cyber helpline number 1930 or the official cybercrime portal without delay, the police added.