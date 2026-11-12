A 24-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy were killed on the spot after their motorcycle collided with an unidentified vehicle on the Silwani-Bareilly Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.
Two other people riding on the same motorcycle—including a woman—sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, where they are reported to be out of danger.
Police have registered a hit-and-run case against the unidentified driver and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle.
Two people, including a minor boy, were killed when their motorcycle collided with an unidentified vehicle in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, a police officer said on Thursday.
Two others on the motorcycle were injured in the accident which occurred around 10 pm on Wednesday near Kiratpur village on the Silwani-Bareilly Highway, 105 km from the district headquarters, he said.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Ashutosh Tyagi said four people were riding on a motorcycle when it crashed into an unidentified vehicle on the state highway. Two of them, a man identified as Rajkumar Singh Thakur (24), and a 10-year-old boy, Rasik Singh Thakur, died on the spot due to the impact of the collision.
The other two motorbike occupants, including a woman, were seriously injured. They are undergoing treatment at the Raisen district hospital, where their condition is stated to be out of danger, said the police officer.
Tyagi said the police have registered a case against the unidentified vehicle driver and started an investigation.