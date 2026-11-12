Minor Among 2 Killed As Motorcycle Collides With Unidentified Vehicle In MP's Raisen District

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PTI
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Four people riding a single motorcycle crash into an unidentified vehicle on the Silwani-Bareilly Highway near Kiratpur village late Wednesday night

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Motorcycle Collision
Four people riding a single motorcycle crash into an unidentified vehicle on the Silwani-Bareilly Highway near Kiratpur village late Wednesday night
Summary of this article

  • A 24-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy were killed on the spot after their motorcycle collided with an unidentified vehicle on the Silwani-Bareilly Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

  • Two other people riding on the same motorcycle—including a woman—sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, where they are reported to be out of danger.

  • Police have registered a hit-and-run case against the unidentified driver and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle.

Two people, including a minor boy, were killed when their motorcycle collided with an unidentified vehicle in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, a police officer said on Thursday.

Two others on the motorcycle were injured in the accident which occurred around 10 pm on Wednesday near Kiratpur village on the Silwani-Bareilly Highway, 105 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Ashutosh Tyagi said four people were riding on a motorcycle when it crashed into an unidentified vehicle on the state highway. Two of them, a man identified as Rajkumar Singh Thakur (24), and a 10-year-old boy, Rasik Singh Thakur, died on the spot due to the impact of the collision.

The other two motorbike occupants, including a woman, were seriously injured. They are undergoing treatment at the Raisen district hospital, where their condition is stated to be out of danger, said the police officer.

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Tyagi said the police have registered a case against the unidentified vehicle driver and started an investigation.

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