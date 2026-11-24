GTA VI’s November 19 launch brought players to gaming cafés across India, where they could play without owning a compatible console.
Delhi cafés reported a surge in calls and advance bookings, while outlets in Bengaluru, Srinagar and Pune also drew crowds.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the launch to highlight India’s progress; Congress MP Shashi Tharoor invoked the game’s title to criticise demonetisation.
A midnight launch turned into a business rush for gaming cafés, a marathon for livestreamers and a talking point for politicians. Across Indian cities, players without consoles sought out paid gaming sessions, while creators streamed for hours and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor drew on Grand Theft Auto VI to make political points.
The response has taken the game beyond its core audience. For some, it was a chance to finally play a title anticipated for more than 13 years. For others, watching a stream or following the online conversation became a way to join the moment.
Rockstar Games released GTA VI worldwide on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game follows Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, two small-time criminals caught in a larger conspiracy.
The launch set a new global benchmark. Reuters reported that the game generated $3.79 billion in sales in its first 24 hours, making it the biggest entertainment release to date. The release came more than 13 years after GTA V arrived in 2013.
Cafés Offer Access To Players
GTA VI’s console release shaped how many Indians experienced its launch. Players without a compatible console could still try the game at gaming cafés, paying by the hour instead of buying the hardware and title themselves.
At Gaming Mania in Delhi, co-owner Divya Gupta said the café received around 40 to 50 calls on launch day. Its GTA VI slots were booked through Sunday, even after a slight price increase, The Times of India reported.
Immortal Gaming in Delhi’s Satya Niketan also saw interest build ahead of the release. Owner Jitesh Kumar told The Economic Times that enquiries began about 10 days before launch, with serious booking requests picking up three to four days before. The café, which can accommodate around 70 to 80 players across two floors, organised a special event and raised its hourly rate from ₹250 to ₹500 during the launch period. Kumar described it as one of the business’s most profitable periods in recent times.
The rush reached other cities too. Reuters reported crowds at gaming cafés in Delhi, Bengaluru and Srinagar. CNA reported that a Pune café’s launch-night reservations sold out within a day, with some customers travelling 50 to 70 km to play.
These venues lower the cost of trying a premium console game, but the numbers also point to the limits of console access in India. CNA noted that a PS5 Digital Edition and GTA VI together cost ₹70,989. The report cited a 2024–25 survey by gaming investment firm Lumikai, which found that 97% of gamers surveyed played on smartphones, while 22% had access to consoles.
For café operators, the launch brought more than hourly bookings. Some arranged special events, while customers came in groups and stayed longer than planned. The shared setting let players take part in a major release even if they could not play at home. Whether the launch-week rush translates into sustained business remains to be seen.
Livestreams Widen The Audience
The launch also drew viewers who did not have access to the game. Indian creators CarryMinati and Mythpat streamed GTA VI for around 10 hours each. Their streams had crossed 13 million views apiece by Thursday afternoon, according to the reports provided.
Livestreams added another route into the launch: players could follow the game through a creator’s session, while cafés offered hands-on access. Social media carried clips, reactions and countdowns, helping the release reach people beyond those who had booked a console.
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha joined the countdown online. He posted a video of himself sitting in front of a television with a console in hand as midnight approached. “11:59 PM has never felt this long. #GTA6 A little glimpse of life beyond Parliament,” he wrote.
Modi and Tharoor Catch On Gaming Frenzy
The gap between GTA V and GTA VI gave Modi a frame to showcase changes in India over roughly 13 years. His post compared the country’s position around the previous game’s release with its status at the latest launch, citing areas including the economy, poverty reduction, sanitation, solar energy, space startups, electrification, internet affordability, defence and Naxal-affected districts.
“India is playing a whole new game!” Modi wrote. The Indian Express reported that the post used the release to present the government’s account of India’s development during the intervening years.
Tharoor used the game’s name for a different political point. In a YouTube video, the Congress MP tried GTA VI and reflected on changes since the previous instalment. He spoke about freedom of expression and the withdrawal of ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes during demonetisation.
“That demonetization was kind of a grand theft without auto,” he said. India Today and The Indian Express reported the remark as a swipe at the Modi government’s 2016 decision.
India’s gaming audience is still largely mobile-first, but the GTA VI response shows that demand for premium console titles can extend beyond console owners. Cafés make access available for an hourly fee; livestreams bring the game to viewers; and social media turns the release into a wider event.
The launch has created an immediate opening for gaming cafés and demonstrated the pull of a major global release. For now, GTA VI has drawn Indian players into cafés, livestreams and a political conversation that reached well beyond gaming.