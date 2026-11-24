Immortal Gaming in Delhi’s Satya Niketan also saw interest build ahead of the release. Owner Jitesh Kumar told The Economic Times that enquiries began about 10 days before launch, with serious booking requests picking up three to four days before. The café, which can accommodate around 70 to 80 players across two floors, organised a special event and raised its hourly rate from ₹250 to ₹500 during the launch period. Kumar described it as one of the business’s most profitable periods in recent times.