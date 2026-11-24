Parvathy Thiruvothu questioned the backlash against GTA 6's female representation.
Nadia Cullinan highlighted double standards around violence against women in gaming.
GTA 6 features the franchise's first playable female protagonist.
The debate around Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has moved beyond its gameplay and release anticipation, with the portrayal of women becoming a point of contention among some fans. Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has now weighed in, calling attention to what she sees as a double standard in the criticism. She shared a post questioning why respectful representation of women in video games is being labelled feminist propaganda.
Parvathy Thiruvothu reacts to GTA 6 feminist propaganda claims
Taking to her Instagram stories, Parvathy shared a post by fitness content creator Nadia Cullinan. The post pointed out that violence against women in video games is often accepted, while attempts to portray women as equals invite criticism.
Nadia wrote, “The backlash surrounding GTA 6 says everything. Violence against women is so deeply embedded in our entertainment that people barely question it. But show women being respected, protected or treated as equals in a video game and suddenly everyone is shouting about ‘feminist propaganda.’ The double standard is quite something.”
Parvathy shares conversation on GTA 6 controversy
Parvathy also shared screenshots of an Instagram conversation with choreographer Harini Neelakantan. They discussed criticism of the game's female representation, with some describing it as a “loss of masculinity”.
Harini said, “You know what sucks? They’re so used to the horrendous violence against women in other GTA games that this game literally not allowing them to do that is seen as a loss of masculinity.”
GTA 6 features the first playable female protagonist in the franchise. The shift has drawn criticism from some male fans who have described the game as “too woke”, particularly in comparison with earlier editions, which were frequently criticised for their treatment of female characters.
What is the GTA 6 controversy?
Developed and published by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 was unveiled worldwide on November 19, ending a 13-year wait among fans. The game reportedly generated $3.79 billion (approximately ₹35,227 crore) in retail sales on its first day, setting a record for an entertainment launch across any medium, according to its makers.