Grand Theft Auto VI launched at midnight worldwide, 13 years after GTA 5
Manchester United winger Bryan Mbeumo stayed up for the release and posted the loading screen on Instagram
Liverpool forward Alexander Isak said he would be hard to reach once the game arrived
Grand Theft Auto VI has gripped Premier League players, with several footballers reported to be staying awake for its midnight launch as the game lands 13 years after GTA 5. Launched at midnight local time worldwide, GTA 6 has already drawn more than $1.6bn in preorders across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles
The scale of the launch has spilled into football dressing rooms. Manchester United winger Bryan Mbeumo stayed up late for the release, while Liverpool forward Alexander Isak and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice have also spoken about plans to dive into the game.
The frenzy matters because GTA 6 is not just another release. It is shaping player chatter, social media posts and even wider market moves, while early sales and reviews point to one of the biggest entertainment launches in years.
Mbeumo And Isak
Mbeumo joined the midnight rush.
The Manchester United winger stayed up for GTA 6 just before new United boss Mauricio Pochettino's first training session. The Cameroon international posted the GTA 6 loading screen on Instagram and captioned it "historic".
The excitement has spread beyond Old Trafford. Liverpool's Alexander Isak said he would be hard to contact once the game arrived. "Yeah, so I think it’ll be difficult to reach me from the 19th, when it comes out. I’ll be locked in. That’s the plan," Isak said during his international duty with Sweden.
His comment underlined how deep the game's reach has gone among top footballers. From Manchester to Liverpool, players are openly making room for the launch despite packed schedules and training demands.
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Rice and McGregor
Rice has similar plans.
The Arsenal midfielder told GQ that late-night gaming is already part of his routine after matches and that GTA 6 will fit straight into that habit. "I can never sleep after night games. It’s impossible. I’ll be that wired. I'll play Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, FIFA. Anything. Just play with a load of my friends. Adrenaline, everything. You don’t really settle down. I feel like when you’re playing at this level, your mind’s just constantly – it’s just going," Rice said.
The launch has also reached beyond football. UFC star Conor McGregor announced a day off for his 400 employees across his businesses so they could play the game. Writing on X on Thursday, McGregor said, "In honor of GTA launching tomorrow, I announce to my entire workforce team, 400 strong across countries and continents, You have your entire day off tomorrow! Enjoy the game! Your pal, the boss Conor McGregor Snr."
That post turned the release into a workplace event too. McGregor's decision showed how the game's launch has become a cultural moment that stretches well past gaming circles.