The Arsenal midfielder told GQ that late-night gaming is already part of his routine after matches and that GTA 6 will fit straight into that habit. "I can never sleep after night games. It’s impossible. I’ll be that wired. I'll play Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, FIFA. Anything. Just play with a load of my friends. Adrenaline, everything. You don’t really settle down. I feel like when you’re playing at this level, your mind’s just constantly – it’s just going," Rice said.