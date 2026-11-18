AIFF lodges formal complaint with AFC over an alleged racist gesture by Palestine midfielder Soueidan towards India U17 captain Dallalmuon Gangte
India defeat Palestine 4-1 in their AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 qualifier to register a third consecutive Group E win
AIFF urges AFC to review match footage and take appropriate action against discriminatory behaviour
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has lodged a formal complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over an alleged racist gesture by a Palestine player towards India U17 men's team captain Dallalmuon Gangte.
The incident took place during their AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, November 17.
India defeated Palestine 4-1 to maintain their unbeaten run in Group E. However, the result was overshadowed by the alleged discriminatory gesture, an early red card and a temporary suspension caused by heavy rain.
The incident involving Palestine midfielder Soueidan and Gangte reportedly took place during first-half stoppage time. Soueidan allegedly waved his hand in front of his nose while standing near the Indian captain.
The gesture was interpreted by several viewers and commentators as a racist stereotype implying an unpleasant smell. It was seen as an offensive reference to people from India and South Asia.
Gangte appeared visibly upset and confronted the Palestinian player on the pitch. Referee Ko Minkuk intervened to separate the two players and subsequently warned both of them.
AIFF's Statement On Alleged Racist Gesture
Following the match, the AIFF confirmed that it had submitted a formal complaint to the continental governing body. The federation has called for an investigation and appropriate action over the incident.
"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Federation (AFC) regarding an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestine player towards India U17 men's team captain Dallalmuon Gangte during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match between India and Palestine on November 17, 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium," the national federation said in a statement.
The AIFF has specifically asked the AFC to examine the available match footage. It has also called for the incident to be reviewed under the applicable regulations.
The federation reiterated its position on discrimination in football.
The AIFF said it "considers any form of racism and discriminatory behaviour extremely serious".
"Such conduct is contrary to fundamental values of football, which are built on respect, equality, fair play and sportsmanship. There is no place for racism or discrimination in the game, and such behaviour must not be accepted or tolerated," the AIFF reiterated in its statement posted on X.
India Beat Palestine 4-1 Despite Match Disruptions
The incident took place during an eventful encounter between two sides who had collected six points apiece from their opening two fixtures in Group E.
India made a flying start, taking the lead in the eighth minute through Kamgouhao Doungel. Hrishikesh Manavathi capitalised on an error by Palestine goalkeeper Mohammed Jamhour to create the scoring opportunity.
Palestine's troubles deepened just two minutes later. Jamhour was sent off for kicking Raj Wahengbam and standing on his arm, leaving his team with 10 players.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, Palestine found a way back into the contest. Yazan Khalifah converted a penalty in the 33rd minute after Abdelrahman Sharifeh was brought down inside the box.
The second half began with another interruption. Heavy rainfall in Kuala Lumpur forced officials to temporarily suspend the match.
India returned with renewed intent after play resumed. Mukundo Singh restored their lead in the 52nd minute with a powerful strike from outside the box.
Eight minutes later, Dallalmuon Gangte made it 3-1. The Indian captain converted Mukundo's cut-back to give the Blue Colts a comfortable cushion.
India completed the scoring in the 89th minute. Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia headed home Mukundo's corner to seal a 4-1 victory.
The result extended India's winning run to three matches in Group E. It also brought them closer to securing qualification for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027.
India's qualification would be confirmed if Malaysia failed to defeat Guam in the group's other fixture.