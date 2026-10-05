AFC Proposes Biennial Nations League: Will It Help India Qualify For FIFA World Cup?

The Asian Football Confederation is planning a biennial Nations League for all 47 member associations from 2030
The proposed competition would use a three-tier structure with Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3
World Cup qualification could be tied to Nations League results from the 2032-33 edition
The Asian Football Confederation is working on a biennial Nations League that could alter how teams across Asia qualify for the FIFA World Cup and the Asian Cup. The proposed competition is set to begin in 2030, involve all 47 AFC member associations and be split into three tiers.
The plan would replace Asia’s patchwork of qualifying groups with a league format aimed at more meaningful international fixtures and a cleaner route to World Cup qualification. The biggest change comes later—World Cup qualification is expected to be tied to Nations League results from the 2032-33 edition.
For India, that change cuts both ways. The new format could bring tougher and more regular competitive games instead of a heavy dependence on friendlies. But it could also mean India must first earn promotion into the top tier before it can directly compete for World Cup places.
How Will It Work?
The format is tiered.
The new structure would create three competitive levels across Asia, replacing the existing patchwork of qualifying groups. Tier 1 and Tier 2 would each have 18 teams, while Tier 3 would have 11.
A 2028-29 pilot is also part of the plan. Its results will help determine where teams land when the full system starts.
The World Cup link begins later. Starting with the 2032-33 edition, Nations League results are expected to feed directly into World Cup qualifying. Tier 1 teams would each play 12 matches—six at home and six away.
The rewards are significant. The top six in Tier 1 would go straight to the World Cup. Teams finishing seventh to 10th would enter a playoff stage.
Two direct World Cup berths and one intercontinental playoff place would still be on offer under the proposal.
What Means For India?
India’s starting point matters most.
The AFC is not expected to use FIFA rankings alone to sort the new divisions. The 2028-29 transition competition will also help decide which tier each team enters once the system begins.
That gives India both risk and opportunity. A strong showing in the transition phase could improve its position before the full Nations League starts. A weaker run could leave it outside the top tier and further from direct World Cup qualification.
There is a possible upside for development. India could get more meaningful competitive matches instead of relying heavily on friendlies, which may help the national side improve over time.
The wider point is simple. The Nations League may open a fresh route for India towards the World Cup, but it does not shorten the path automatically.
What Are The Challenges?
The scale is the problem.
Asia’s size makes this format hard to run. Long-distance travel across the continent could be tiring for players and expensive for national associations.
The football calendar is already crowded. Adding a multi-tier continental competition could create more pressure on players and national teams, especially if domestic leagues and other international tournaments continue to compete for dates.