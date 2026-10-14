Netflix Makes Its World Cup Power Move! Bags 2030 FIFA Broadcast Rights In Spain

Spain and Morocco are competing to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup final, with the decision increasingly tied to national government politics and FIFA-level dynamics
FIFA president Gianni Infantino's close ties to Moroccan football have added another dimension to the contest
The final could be held at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Spain or the 115,000-capacity King Hassan II Stadium, currently under construction near Casablanca, Morocco
Netflix has struck a deal to exclusively stream the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain, securing live rights to all 104 matches of the centenary tournament.
However, the agreement also includes provisions for free-to-air television coverage, ensuring that selected fixtures remain accessible to viewers without a streaming subscription.
Announcing the deal on Tuesday, Netflix confirmed that one match on every matchday will be available free of charge in Spain. A national broadcaster will also receive a package that includes all of Spain's matches, both semi-finals and the final.
The financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed. Spanish public broadcaster RTVE reportedly paid 55 million euros (around $61.6 million) for the rights to the 2026 World Cup, which will be staged across North America.
The deal marks Netflix's first major foray into broadcasting the men's FIFA World Cup. The streaming service had previously secured US broadcasting rights for the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups through an agreement with FIFA in 2024.
FIFA is expected to confirm the hosts for the 2031 edition next month, with the United States set to co-host alongside Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.
The 2030 World Cup will celebrate 100 years of the competition, which began in Uruguay in 1930. To mark the occasion, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will each host an opening fixture before the tournament shifts to its principal hosts, Spain, Portugal and Morocco.
FIFA has traditionally favoured public broadcasters for World Cup coverage to maximise audience reach. The arrangement with Netflix in Spain, however, reflects the growing role of streaming platforms in major sporting events while retaining free access to selected matches.
Meanwhile, the battle to host the 2030 World Cup final remains unresolved, with Spain and Morocco emerging as the leading contenders.
The decision has attracted political attention at both the national and FIFA levels. FIFA president Gianni Infantino's close ties with Moroccan football have also drawn attention amid the contest.
Two stadiums are in contention for the final. Spain's candidate is Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu, while Morocco is backing the King Hassan II Stadium, currently under construction near Casablanca and planned to accommodate 115,000 spectators.
FIFA has yet to announce which venue will host the final, leaving the two countries competing for the opportunity to stage the tournament's biggest match.