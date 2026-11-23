FIFA Congress approved the 2031 Women’s World Cup bid from Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica and Jamaica
The United Kingdom will host the 2035 Women’s World Cup after the combined bid from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland stood unopposed
The 2035 tournament marks a return to World Cup hosting for the UK after decades
The United States will co-host the 2031 Women’s World Cup and the United Kingdom will stage the 2035 edition after FIFA approved both hosting decisions on Monday.
The FIFA Congress cleared a joint bid from Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica and Jamaica for the 2031 tournament, while the combined bid from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland was the sole bidder for 2035.
That means the Women’s World Cup goes first to North America and the Caribbean, then to the U.K. four years later. The 2035 decision also carries wider weight for British football because it marks a return to World Cup hosting after decades and sets out a broad venue plan across the four nations.
Bid Cities Listed
Nineteen venues are in the running. The bid puts forward 14 grounds in England, two in Scotland, two in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.
The English stadiums in the bid are Brighton’s Amex, Bristol City’s Ashton Gate, Nottingham Forest’s City Ground, Leeds United’s Elland Road, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, Manchester United’s Old Trafford, Newcastle United’s St James’ Park, Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park, Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Villa Park and Wembley.
More venues could yet join. Chelsea’s potential new stadium, Wrexham’s redeveloped ground and Birmingham’s new 62,000-capacity “Powerhouse Stadium” could also be added.
In Wales, the Principality Stadium and Cardiff City Stadium are on the list. A redeveloped Windsor Park in Northern Ireland is also on the list, along with Edinburgh’s Easter Road and Glasgow’s Hampden Park in Scotland.
Historic U.K. Return
This is a long-awaited return. It will be the first time since 1966 that the U.K. has hosted a World Cup.
The U.K. will also host the men’s European Championships in 2028. But it had earlier failed in bids for the 2006 and 2018 men’s World Cups, making the 2035 decision a notable breakthrough.
FIFA rated the 2035 bid highly. Its evaluation gave the bid 4.3 out of five and marked the contractual framework as “medium risk”.
FIFA said, “The bidder has submitted an extensive set of government support documents and contractual hosting agreements, demonstrating the commitment of the relevant authorities and stakeholders.”
It added, “However, certain government guarantees, particularly those relating to safety and security and tax, contain certain qualifications which have been duly noted in the legal evaluation.”
FIFA also said, “While certain contractual matters remain subject to further discussion, the bidder's proactive engagement with Fifa and the substantial lead-in time provide a sound basis for resolving these outstanding issues.”