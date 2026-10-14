FIFA To The Rescue! Why The All India Football Federation Could Receive Rs 237 Crore From Football Governing Body

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

The All India Football Federation could receive $25 million, about Rs 237 crore, over the next four years if FIFA members approve a sharp rise in development funding. AP News reported the proposal on the back of the latest World Cup’s commercial success, with a final decision due at the FIFA Council in December and the FIFA Congress in March

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a news conference at the stadium in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, a day before the opening FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Summary of this article

  • AIFF may receive $25 million, or about Rs 237 crore, over the next four years if FIFA approves the proposal

  • FIFA plans to seek approval for a $6.35 billion development fund for the next four-year cycle

  • The proposed funding would be distributed to FIFA’s 211 member associations, including the AIFF

India may be out of the latest FIFA World Cup picture on the field, but Indian football could still gain from the event’s commercial success. The All India Football Federation could receive $25mn, or about Rs 237 crore by simple conversion, over the next four years if FIFA members approve a proposal to sharply raise development funding.

FIFA plans to ask its members to raise the development fund for the next four-year cycle to $6.35 billion. The proposed pool includes $25mn for each national association, including the AIFF, which would mark a steep increase from earlier funding levels.

The plan has now moved into FIFA’s decision pipeline. Leaders of football’s six continental confederations received a letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino on September 28, AP News reported. The proposal is expected to be finalised at the FIFA Council in December and approved at the FIFA Congress in March.

Why Raise Funding?

The money is rising fast.

The proposed $6.35 billion fund includes the $25mn FIFA plans to disburse to each national association such as the AIFF. That is more than double what FIFA was giving federations each year previously, AP News reported.

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The earlier plan was far smaller. Originally, each association was due to receive $10mn for the four-year period. The latest proposal points to a much larger push in central funding.

FIFA plans to use the financial success of the latest World Cup to increase investment across football’s 211 member associations, continental confederations and other stakeholders. It also plans to distribute more than $3.5 billion from financial reserves strengthened by the success of its 48-team World Cup.

What Does Infantino Say?

Infantino has started building support.

Leaders of football’s six continental confederations received his letter on September 28. In that letter, Infantino wrote, "Taken together, your submissions confirm broad agreement on the central objective: FIFA’s financial success must serve football and all FIFA’s 211 member associations."

He also wrote, "I am confident that together we can reach a sustainable and properly supported outcome for FIFA’s member associations and for football in every part of the world."

The language matters because the proposal is not just about accounting. It presents FIFA’s World Cup income as money that should flow back into the wider game and its 211 members.

How Does Politics Play?

The timing is hard to miss.

The proposal comes before the FIFA presidential election on March 18 next year at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco. Infantino is seeking re-election for another term.

That race follows a difficult spell for the FIFA president. He has faced wide criticism over a World Cup private investment plan that was revealed in July and then scrapped within days.

That controversy also had a political cost. It pushed European football leaders to look for a rival candidate who could try to unseat Infantino. He has led FIFA since 2016, and this funding proposal now lands as he seeks renewed backing from the global football body’s members.

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