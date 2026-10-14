FIFA To The Rescue! Why The All India Football Federation Could Receive Rs 237 Crore From Football Governing Body

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 14 October 2026 6:43 pm

The All India Football Federation could receive $25 million, about Rs 237 crore, over the next four years if FIFA members approve a sharp rise in development funding. AP News reported the proposal on the back of the latest World Cup’s commercial success, with a final decision due at the FIFA Council in December and the FIFA Congress in March

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 14 October 2026 6:43 pm

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a news conference at the stadium in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, a day before the opening FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

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