Bhaichung Bhutia Questions AIFF's Advance Payment For Brazil Friendly

Bhaichung Bhutia questioned AIFF's advance payment plan for the Brazil friendly
He warned of financial risks if sponsorship revenues fail to cover the costs
Bhutia said Indian football's financial challenges should take priority over marquee friendlies
Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has questioned the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) financial approach towards India's proposed international friendly against Brazil, expressing concern over plans to make an advance payment before sponsorship revenues are secured.
According to PTI, after Thursday's AIFF Executive Committee meeting, Bhutia said he was uncomfortable with the federation taking on financial risk at a time when Indian football is already battling economic uncertainty. His remarks came after the AIFF confirmed its intention to host five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3, a fixture the federation has described as a landmark occasion for Indian football.
AIFF officials informed the Executive Committee that while the federation would initially pay an advance amount to the Brazilian Football Confederation, the money would later be recovered through sponsors and private partners.
'How Can AIFF Take Such a Risk?'
Bhutia said the proposed financial model leaves too many unanswered questions if commercial revenues fail to meet expectations.
"I asked is the federation bearing any money (for the Brazil match). They said no, the AIFF is not bearing any money. But the AIFF is paying the advance money to Brazil, and later on that amount can be reimbursed through sponsors/private parties."
The former India skipper then questioned whether such an arrangement exposed the federation to unnecessary financial risk.
"I asked how can the AIFF take such a risk? Imagine if the private party cannot generate that kind of revenue, what will happen."
The AIFF has maintained that the Brazil friendly represents a rare opportunity for Indian football and believes sponsorship income will offset the costs associated with staging the match.
Bhutia Says Indian Football Has Bigger Priorities
Beyond the Brazil fixture, Bhutia argued that Indian football currently faces far more pressing challenges than organising a glamour friendly.
He pointed to clubs struggling to attract sponsors and highlighted concerns over the federation's financial position.
"Right now, clubs are struggling to get sponsors. Jamshedpur FC has withdrawn from ISL. At the moment, Indian football is in disarray."
He also claimed that the AIFF's latest budget reflected a deficit, making the proposed expenditure even more difficult to justify.
"And the worst thing is, the budget they presented from the last season has a deficit of Rs 14 crores. So when you are minus 14 crores rupees, what are you trying to do?"
The comments add another layer to the ongoing debate surrounding India's friendly against Brazil. While the fixture promises unprecedented global attention and a chance for Indian players to face one of football's biggest nations, Bhutia believes the federation must first ensure its financial foundations are secure before committing to such expensive ventures.