AIFF Confirms Separate India Squads For Brazil Friendly And FIFA ASEAN Cup Amid Scheduling Clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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AIFF has confirmed India will field separate squads for the Brazil friendly and FIFA ASEAN Cup after both events clashed during the same FIFA international window in late September

AIFF Confirms Separate India Squads For Brazil Friendly And FIFA ASEAN Cup Amid Scheduling Clash
FIFA had set a deadline of October 30 for the constitution’s adoption to avoid All India Football Federation's suspension. Photo: AIFF
Summary of this article

  • AIFF will field separate squads for the Brazil friendly and FIFA ASEAN Cup

  • India host Brazil on October 3 while competing simultaneously in Indonesia

  • India are grouped with Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in the FIFA ASEAN Cup

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to field two different Indian men's teams for two major international assignments later this year, ensuring participation in both the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup and the much-anticipated friendly against five-time world champions Brazil.

The decision was approved during the AIFF Executive Committee meeting on Thursday after the governing body faced an unusual scheduling conflict. India are set to compete in the FIFA ASEAN Cup in Indonesia from September 24 to October 3, while also hosting Brazil in an international friendly in Kolkata on October 3, during the same FIFA international window.

The federation said the Brazil fixture represents a rare opportunity for Indian footballers to test themselves against one of the world's strongest teams, while participation in the FIFA-backed ASEAN Cup remains equally important.

India Face Challenging ASEAN Cup Campaign

The inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup has been introduced to provide stronger international competition for Southeast Asian nations, with India, Hong Kong and China initially invited alongside ASEAN countries. China later declined the invitation.

India have been placed in Group A alongside Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, with the tournament expected to offer valuable competitive exposure ahead of future AFC competitions.

To honour both commitments, AIFF will notify FIFA that it intends to participate in both events by selecting independent squads.

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The move is expected to allow senior players to feature in the marquee Brazil encounter while another competitive squad represents India in Indonesia.

AIFF Also Finalises Other Key Decisions

Apart from confirming India's participation in both events, the Executive Committee also approved the appointment of Bibiano Fernandes as head coach of India's U-15 men's team for the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup in Azerbaijan, subject to acceptance.

The federation also approved its 2026-27 budget and asked state associations to adopt the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, before the stipulated deadline.

With both the ASEAN Cup and the Brazil friendly falling inside the same international window, AIFF's decision reflects an attempt to balance long-term player development with the commercial and sporting value of hosting one of football's biggest nations.

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