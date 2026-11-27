Lionel Messi has reportedly asked his legal team to prepare a cease-and-desist letter against the Argentine Football Association
The proposed notice would stop the AFA from using Messi’s name, image, photographs and audiovisual material for commercial gain
The reported move comes as the AFA and president Claudio Tapia face scrutiny in Argentina over alleged financial misconduct
Lionel Messi has told his legal team to draft a cease-and-desist letter that would bar the Argentine Football Association from using his name and image for commercial gain, according to Argentine newspaper Clarín.
Clarín first carried the report on November 15 and said the step would signal a major break in Messi’s long-running commercial ties with the AFA and the start of a separation between the player and the federation.
For nearly 20 years, Messi has been the public face of Argentine football and a key reason the national team became one of the sport’s most marketable sides.
The draft notice, which would go to the AFA and its president Claudio Tapia, seeks to stop the federation from using his name, image, photos or any audio-visual material in any format to make money or win business through his link to the team. Both sides have profited from that arrangement for years.
The AFA has leaned heavily on Messi to sell its brand abroad, especially since Argentina lifted the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Its commercial drive widened after that title, with marketing aimed at China, the Middle East and the United States. Messi has been central to that push, but the 38-year-old also has a separate commercial profile.
The newspaper reported conflicting accounts on whether the letter has already been sent or is ready to be sent. Neither Messi nor the AFA has publicly commented.
Corruption Probe Pressure
The timing is telling. The AFA and Tapia are under scrutiny in Argentina over allegations of financial misconduct.
A Buenos Aires inquiry is looking into allegations that millions of dollars tied to AFA revenue since 2023 were diverted. Clarín said the proposed move would let Messi pull his personal brand away from an organisation under legal strain, and described it as the opening of commercial separation proceedings between the player and the federation.
Police raided AFA offices and properties said to belong to Tapia and Pablo Toviggino, a close aide to Tapia in the federation, according to reports. Investigators also took away vehicles as they probed suspected financial irregularities.
The AFA and Tapia deny any wrongdoing. Messi has not been named a suspect in the corruption probe.
Separate Legal Dispute
A separate lawsuit deepened the strain. In April 2026, VID Music Group, a Miami-based events promoter, sued Messi and the AFA over a dispute tied to an Argentina-Venezuela friendly.
The game was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in October 2025. Messi sat out Argentina’s 1-0 win and followed the match from a private box with his family. VID said it had covered his accommodation and argued that his absence amounted to a contract breach.
The lawsuit also accused Messi of conspiring with third-party agent Julian Marcos Kapelan to persuade the promoter to enter into agreements with the AFA under false pretences. The allegations included negligent misrepresentation and tortious interference with contract.
The Athletic reported that being named alongside the AFA in the VID lawsuit may have been the final straw. The Argentine newspaper also reported that the Messi family had privately handled complaints from major international sponsors over the federation’s use of his image.
Argentina Without Messi
Messi’s reduced role has already hit the turnstiles. After his international retirement in September, the AFA arranged a farewell appearance in October against Benin at River Plate’s Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.
Clarín said tickets cost about $60 and were gone in 90 minutes. They later surfaced on the resale market for more than $600, showing how intense demand stayed for one last look at Messi in Argentina colours. The farewell was organised quickly, yet supporters still rushed to secure seats.
November told a different story. Argentina’s matches against Uruguay and Costa Rica, played without Messi, pulled far fewer fans through the gates. Crowds were well below usual levels at both games, even as tickets stayed expensive without the former captain on the field.
Argentina met Uruguay at La Bombonera and then faced Costa Rica at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba. At half-time in the Costa Rica game, stadium officials opened the gates and let thousands of fans in free.
Argentina met Uruguay at La Bombonera and then faced Costa Rica at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba. At half-time in the Costa Rica game, stadium officials opened the gates and let thousands of fans in free.