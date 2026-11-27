Lionel Messi will feature in Carlos Tevez’s testimonial match on December 20 at Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera
Organisers described Messi’s participation as a tribute to Tevez’s final farewell, calling it Apache’s last dance
Tevez retired in 2022 after a career that included Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus and Boca Juniors
Lionel Messi will feature in Carlos Tevez’s testimonial on December 20, organisers confirmed. Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera will host the match.
“It will be a true honour to welcome the best player in the world to Apache’s last dance,” organisers posted on Instagram on Thursday.
Tevez’s Career Farewell
Tevez, known as “Apache”, ended his playing career in 2022. His route through the game took him to Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus.
Tevez, 42, finished his playing days at Boca Juniors, the club where he began. He said last year that he wanted Messi and former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo on opposite sides for his testimonial.
Star-Studded Lineup
Rio Ferdinand, Sergio Aguero, Leandro Paredes, Gianluigi Buffon and Martin Palermo are among the other players confirmed for the match.
Messi Ronaldo History
Messi and Ronaldo last faced each other in a competitive match in 2020 when representing Barcelona and Juventus, respectively.
The pair also played in an exhibition match when Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain faced a Riyadh Season XI in 2023 following Ronaldo’s move to the Saudi Pro League.