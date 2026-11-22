Leandro Paredes collapsed during a live DSports interview after Boca Juniors beat Atletico Mineiro 2-0
Medical staff attended to the Argentina midfielder, who later recovered and reassured supporters
Paredes had felt dizzy towards the end of the first half in Barranquilla’s heavy heat and humidity
Leandro Paredes collapsed during a live television interview shortly after captaining Boca Juniors to the Copa Sudamericana title, sparking concern over the Argentina midfielder's condition. The 32-year-old was attended to by medical staff and later recovered.
The incident took place on Saturday after Boca Juniors beat Atletico Mineiro 2-0 at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. Paredes, a World Cup winner with Argentina, had been speaking to DSports after the final when he suddenly felt unwell and fell forward.
The interviewer tried to stop him from falling as medical personnel rushed in. The live broadcast then cut away while he received treatment. Paredes later reassured supporters about his condition.
Match Conditions And Strain
The final in Colombia was played in heavy heat and humidity against Atletico Mineiro. Temperatures approached 32 degree Celsius in Barranquilla and humidity reached about 80 per cent, adding to the strain on players.
Paredes had already shown signs of distress before the interview collapse. He reportedly began feeling dizzy towards the end of the first half but still returned after the interval and carried on.
Substitution And Recovery
His condition then worsened.
Paredes asked to come off in the 58th minute as Boca Juniors pressed on in their pursuit of the title. Tomas Belmonte replaced him after the midfielder could no longer continue.
Boca Juniors manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena later explained what happened during the match. "He felt dizzy towards the end of the first half," Arruabarrena said. "He improved a little during the break, but after 10 minutes in the second half you could see he was struggling."
Historic Trophy Context
Paredes led the Argentinian side as captain to its first international trophy in 18 years. Boca Juniors sealed that Copa Sudamericana triumph with a 2-0 victory over Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro.