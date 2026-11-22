Lionel Messi was booked after throwing the ball at Gonzalo Tapia’s face near the end of the first half
Inter Miami lost 3-0 to Columbus Crew in Game 1 of the first-round best-of-three playoff series
Tapia opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Dayne St. Clair fouled him in the box
Lionel Messi saw a yellow card after he hurled the ball at Gonzalo Tapia's face during a throw-in near the end of the first half on Saturday. Inter Miami then slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Columbus Crew in Game 1 of their best-of-three, first-round playoff series.
Some said the Inter Miami forward should have seen red for his clash with Columbus Crew striker Gonzalo Tapia. Tapia stood under a metre away when the ball hit his face and he dropped immediately. Messi then asked for a handball rather than admit any wrongdoing.
Fans booed as the players walked off at halftime. On X, Tom Bogert wrote, "Lionel Messi takes a throw-in off Gonzalo Tapia's face," while another user posted, "Lionel Messi physically assaults a Columbus player by smashing the ball into his face during a throw in and STILL gets awarded the foul. Is this really the role model we want for kids and players around the world?"
Tapia Opens Scoring
Columbus struck early.
The match at Nu Stadium turned in the home side's favour inside the first 10 minutes. Tapia converted from the spot after Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair rushed off his line and brought down the Columbus striker in the box.
That penalty broke the deadlock and set the tone. Miami were already behind after the early goal before Messi's first-half flashpoint.
Columbus Pulls Away
Miami's problems deepened.
Gonzalo Luján saw a red card in the 36th minute and Miami played the second half with 10 men. Columbus then made the advantage count after the break.
Taha Habroune scored the second goal in the 52nd minute. Tapia added his second in the 58th minute to make it 3-0, sealing the third and final goal of the match.
Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte made five saves, with four of them coming in the first half. He denied Messi from point-blank range in the 23rd minute and stopped him again from a free kick in the 31st.