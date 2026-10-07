Lionel Messi Breaks Down In Tears After Final Appearance For Argentina Following Retirement | Watch

Lionel Messi played his final match for Argentina on Wednesday, October 7, against Benin
The 39-year-old scored one goal and set up two more in Argentina’s 3-0 win
His last international appearance came at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium
Lionel Messi struggled to control his tears after he played his last match for Argentina on Wednesday, October 7.
His last international appearance came against Benin, where he signed off in fairytale fashion, scoring one goal and providing two assists, helping Argentina win 3–0.
After the match, Messi said he had given everything to the national side in a career that spanned 21 long years.
“I have nothing left to do but thank this shirt. For 20 years, even through the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, pushing forward, giving everything I had and wanting to be here," he said after the match.
Messi added that he would choose to remain with the national team for the rest of his life if the decision were his to make, and that not being with the side would hurt him a lot.
"Not coming here anymore and no longer being with the Argentina national team is going to hurt a lot. If it were up to me, I would love to be here for my entire life, because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing there is,” he stated.
While concluding his speech, Messi admitted he was speaking more than usual because he didn't want the moment to end.
“I think I’m talking more than ever today because I simply don’t want this moment to end,” Messi said.
Messi was emotional before the match even began. He was seen crying on the team bus that was carrying the players to Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium for his final appearance.
The 39-year-old veteran was seen looking out of the window, visibly emotional.
A huge crowd gathered around the bus to see their legend one last time in the Argentina jersey.