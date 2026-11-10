Team Spain White, led by driver Ismael Fahssi alongside Alejandro Loureiro, won the inaugural Cup of Nations title at the global F1 Sim Racing championship in Mumbai.
Spain White swept all four Grand Final races to score 103 points, outpacing Team Netherlands Red (60 pts) and Team Hungary Red (49 pts).
Organized by Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited and Formula 1, the three-day event featured 40 top international sim racers representing 20 national teams.
Team Spain White clinched the Cup of Nations title in the three-day global simulator racing championship organised by Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited in partnership with Formula 1 here on Tuesday.
Led by Ismael Fahssi, Spain White dominated the Grand Final, winning all four races to finish on top with 103 points. Fahssi was backed by Alejandro Loureiro as the pair comfortably outpaced Team Netherlands Red, represented by Thomas Ronhaar and Matthijs van Erven, who finished second with 60 points.
The championship featured 40 sim racing drivers, including 20 world champions, from across the globe.
“Representing Spain and winning this title means a lot to me. It's special to be able to represent my country on an international stage like this and bring this achievement home," said Fahssi.
The competition followed a double-elimination format, with the 20 teams split into two groups for the opening rounds before progressing to the knockout stages. The final day featured the second elimination round, followed by the Grand Final, where the top 10 teams battled for the title.