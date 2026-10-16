DR Congo Condemns Formula 1’s ‘Indefensible’ Decision Of Race In Rwanda

DR Congo’s foreign minister says Rwanda’s planned Formula One race is morally indefensible.
She accuses Kagame’s government of using sports to improve its international image.
She urges F1 to consider the conflict in Rwanda and support South Africa.
DR Congo’s foreign affairs minister, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, has said the proposed Formula One race in Rwanda will ‘polish the image of an authoritarian leader’ and it is ‘morally indefensible’.
President of Rwanda Paul Kagame announced the race on Tuesday alongside F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
Rwanda will host an African Grand Prix in the early 2030s at a new circuit planned for Bugesera, near the capital, Kigali, Formula 1 said. The race will mark Formula 1’s return to Africa for the first time since 1993.
In her statement, Kayikwamba Wagner said,” In February 2025, I warned Stefano Domenicali and the F1 authorities that allowing Rwanda to host a Grand Prix would be morally indefensible,” Kayikwamba Wagner said in a statement,” according to Al Jazeera.
She said, “We welcome Formula 1’s return to Africa, but giving Paul Kagame this platform would help polish the image of an authoritarian leader whose government has helped fuel a devastating war in our country.”
Wagner said her country would rather support South Africa to host the race. She further added, “This is also an opportunity for F1 to show its audiences and supporters what the sport truly stands for,” she added.
She further said, “It should require credible, independent guarantees that no money used to host the race comes from conflict-linked minerals or the exploitation of Congolese resources.”
Allegations On Rwanda
The United Nations (UN) has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebel group in neighbouring DR Congo. Amnesty International has accused the group of having “committed horrific human rights abuses … while facilitating the trafficking of gold and coltan to neighbouring Rwanda with the help of Rwandan authorities,” according to the NYT.
Rwanda has denied supporting M23 but has faced US sanctions over its role in the conflict. The UN has also urged Rwanda to “immediately withdraw from DRC territory.”
Several non-governmental organisations, including Amnesty International, have accused Rwanda’s government of using sports to improve its international image despite criticism over its human rights record.
Rwanda has sponsored clubs such as Arsenal, Aston Villa, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, and hosted last year’s cycling World Championships.