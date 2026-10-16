Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

DR Congo Condemns Formula 1’s ‘Indefensible’ Decision Of Race In Rwanda

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Abhishek S Yadav
Updated on:
Published at:

DR Congo’s foreign minister criticises Rwanda’s planned Formula One race, citing conflict allegations and concerns over human rights

image Prefer on Google
Representative Image
Representative Image | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa
Summary of this article

  • DR Congo’s foreign minister says Rwanda’s planned Formula One race is morally indefensible.

  • She accuses Kagame’s government of using sports to improve its international image.

  • She urges F1 to consider the conflict in Rwanda and support South Africa.

DR Congo’s foreign affairs minister, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, has said the proposed Formula One race in Rwanda will ‘polish the image of an authoritarian leader’ and it is ‘morally indefensible’.

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame announced the race on Tuesday alongside F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Rwanda will host an African Grand Prix in the early 2030s at a new circuit planned for Bugesera, near the capital, Kigali, Formula 1 said. The race will mark Formula 1’s return to Africa for the first time since 1993.

In her statement, Kayikwamba Wagner said,” In February 2025, I warned Stefano Domenicali and the F1 authorities that allowing Rwanda to host a Grand Prix would be morally indefensible,” Kayikwamba Wagner said in a statement,” according to Al Jazeera.

BSF Constable Back From Congo Isolated at RML Over Suspected Ebola

By Outlook News Desk

She said, “We welcome Formula 1’s return to Africa, but giving Paul Kagame this platform would help polish the image of an authoritarian leader whose government has helped fuel a devastating war in our country.”

Wagner said her country would rather support South Africa to host the race. She further added, “This is also an opportunity for F1 to show its audiences and supporters what the sport truly stands for,” she added.

Related Content
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center left celebrates with his team and teammate Isack Hadjar of France, center right after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix race in Singapore, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, center, of the Netherlands flanked by Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, left, of Britain and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco after competing in the qualifying session ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
Kimi Antonelli enters the Singapore Grand Prix holding a commanding 84-point championship lead. - Vincent Thian/AP Photo
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy steers his car during the second free practice ahead of the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix, in Madrid, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

She further said, “It should require credible, independent guarantees that no money used to host the race comes from conflict-linked minerals or the exploitation of Congolese resources.”

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak Outpaces Response As WHO Warns Of Health Worker Shortage

By Outlook News Desk

Allegations On Rwanda

The United Nations (UN) has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebel group in neighbouring DR Congo. Amnesty International has accused the group of having “committed horrific human rights abuses … while facilitating the trafficking of gold and coltan to neighbouring Rwanda with the help of Rwandan authorities,” according to the NYT.

Rwanda has denied supporting M23 but has faced US sanctions over its role in the conflict. The UN has also urged Rwanda to “immediately withdraw from DRC territory.”

Several non-governmental organisations, including Amnesty International, have accused Rwanda’s government of using sports to improve its international image despite criticism over its human rights record.

Rwanda has sponsored clubs such as Arsenal, Aston Villa, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, and hosted last year’s cycling World Championships.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories