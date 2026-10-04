Can India Ever Do It? Khalid Jamil Has A Question To Answer After A Mixed Bag Showing Against Brazil

Vinicius was largely neutralised, caught repeatedly by the offside trap and well handled by Abhishek Tekcham. Estevao was another matter. In the 28th minute he cut inside from the right and struck low from the edge of the box, the shot squeezing past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu at the near post. It was the sort of finish that is hard to stop, though the keeper will want another look at it.