Carlo Ancelotti Says It's Not Football, But Cricket Is The 'Culture' In India; But Why Did A Century Long Legacy Die?

Start with the first half. Cricket in India is a national economy. The BCCI is the richest board in the sport by a distance, and the IPL is among the most valuable leagues in the world per match. Its media rights run into billions of dollars, and sponsors queue for a slot beside it. Football, hockey, kabaddi and badminton have all grown, but combined they still earn a fraction of what cricket does. Cricket gets the advertising, the prime-time slots and the front pages.