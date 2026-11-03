AFC Asian Cup 2027 Postponed: Saudi Arabia Tournament Delayed Due To Middle East Conflict

A Associated Press Published at: 3 November 2026 1:39 pm

The AFC has postponed the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, security concerns and travel disruptions. The tournament, originally scheduled to begin on January 7, will now take place from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028, subject to FIFA approval

A Associated Press Published at: 3 November 2026 1:39 pm

FILE - Asia Football Confederation President Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, left, poses with FIFA President Gianni Infantino during an inauguration ceremony for the new building of the Asia Football Confederation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

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