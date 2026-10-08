Mikel Arteta Signs Arsenal Contract Extension Until 2030 After Premier League Triumph

A Associated Press Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 8 October 2026 11:05 am

Mikel Arteta has extended his Arsenal contract until 2030 after leading the club to their first Premier League title in 22 years last season. The 44-year-old has been at the helm since 2019 and could now oversee a prolonged period of success as Arsenal aim to compete for major trophies

A Associated Press Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 8 October 2026 11:05 am

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts after the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

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