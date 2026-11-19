PM Modi joined the GTA VI craze with an X post comparing India in 2013 and today.
Gaming cafes in Delhi, Bengaluru and Srinagar witnessed a rush as players sought access to the console-only game.
Indian gaming YouTubers CarryMinati and Mythpat drew over 13 million views each through marathon livestreams.
The worldwide launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) on Thursday has triggered a wave of excitement among Indian gamers, drawing crowds to gaming cafes, fuelling marathon livestreams and even catching the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
With an estimated budget of $1 billion or more, the game has been described as the most anticipated video game release in history. According to Reuters, its launch prompted gamers in India to turn gaming cafes into social hubs, as players gathered to experience the console-only title together.
India is among the world's largest gaming markets, with an estimated 550 million players. However, gaming in the country remains largely mobile-based. The launch of a premium console title has encouraged many enthusiasts to step out of their homes and seek shared gaming experiences.
Modi also joined the conversation with a post on X, writing, “India is playing a whole new game!” The post featured 10 images modelled on GTA artwork, comparing India at the time of the release of GTA V in 2013 with the country today.
The post comes as the Prime Minister has stepped up efforts to engage young voters, following youth-led protests over jobs and education and amid a renewed focus on social media outreach.
Gaming Cafes Witness Rush In Indian Cities
The game's release brought a surge of customers to gaming cafes in Delhi, Bengaluru and Srinagar on Thursday. Reuters spoke to at least a dozen gamers who visited these establishments to play the much-awaited title.
Since GTA VI is available only on consoles, gaming cafes have emerged as a more affordable alternative for players who do not own the required hardware. Some establishments charge as little as Rs 250 ($2.67) per hour.
At Gaming Mania cafe in Delhi, players settled into couches with white controllers as they explored the game. One player was heard telling another that he had not yet spotted a single bike in the game.
Divya Gupta, 48, co-owner of the cafe, said she received 40 to 50 calls throughout the day, including enquiries from children interested in playing the game. She added that GTA VI slots had been fully booked through Sunday despite a slight increase in prices.
Indian Gaming YouTubers Draw Millions Of Views
The excitement also spilled over to online platforms, with popular Indian gaming creators CarryMinati and Mythpat livestreaming the game for around 10 hours each.
Both streams had attracted more than 13 million views apiece by Thursday afternoon, highlighting the scale of interest surrounding the release.
For gaming cafe owners, however, the rush was not just about accessing a new title but also about the social appeal of being among the first to play it.
Navin Rajendran, 50, owner of Gamineazy cafe in Bengaluru, said the game's popularity was also driven by the status associated with playing it.
“This is something people want to be seen playing. It's about the bragging rights,” Rajendran told Reuters.
A 13-Year Wait For Indian Gamers
For some players, the launch marked the culmination of more than a decade of anticipation.
Jacob Joel, a 30-year-old IT professional, first played the Grand Theft Auto series during his school years before returning to it in college.
He took the day off work on Thursday to experience GTA VI at a gaming cafe's mini-theatre in Bengaluru. Playing on a 100-inch projection screen with surround sound, Joel navigated a speedboat beneath a bridge.
“We waited around 13 long years to get into GTA VI ... that is a nostalgic feeling,” he told Reuters.
The release has once again demonstrated the growing appeal of shared gaming experiences in India, where console gaming remains a smaller segment of a market largely driven by mobile players.