PM Modi questioned whether India Inc raised employee salaries or created jobs after corporate tax cuts.
He urged businesses to improve product quality, reduce import dependence and strengthen domestic manufacturing.
At FICCI's centenary event, Modi called for greater investment in agriculture, exports and Swadeshi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Indian businesses to improve product quality, reduce import dependence and expand their presence in global markets, warning them against treating the domestic market as a guaranteed customer base.
Addressing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FICCI) 100th Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Modi asked industry leaders to make “India First” the foundation of their long-term investment decisions.
“Do not take 140 crore Indians for granted as an assured market where anything will sell. Even today, sellers tell customers 'this is export quality' to convince them it is good. What do you take our countrymen for? Do they not deserve good quality? This mindset must change; my countrymen deserve top quality,” he said.
He also cautioned businesses against becoming comfortable with the domestic market, saying it should instead give them the confidence to compete internationally.
Did India Inc Raise Salaries After Tax Cuts?
Modi highlighted the government's tax measures, including the reduction in the basic corporate tax rate from 30% in 2014 to 22%, and the income-tax exemption for earnings up to ₹12 lakh under applicable provisions.
However, he questioned whether companies had passed on the benefits of these measures to their employees through salary increases and fresh recruitment.
“We brought the basic corporate tax rate down from 30% in 2014 to 22%, and today there is no income tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh. Did you increase your employees' salaries or hire more staff?” he asked.
He also cited faster income-tax refunds and GST reductions, saying these measures had supported businesses and consumer demand.
PM Modi Urges Pharma Sector To Reduce Import Dependence
Turning to manufacturing, Modi asked pharmaceutical companies to reduce dependence on imported active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), bulk drugs and drug intermediates.
“India is called the 'pharmacy of the world,' yet it imports billions of dollars' worth of APIs, bulk drugs, and drug intermediates every year,” he said, urging companies to invest in domestic technology and manufacturing capacity.
He extended the argument to steel and aluminium, questioning why India exported raw materials but imported finished products. He also cited the example of exporting wheat while importing bread, calling for greater domestic value addition.
Agriculture, Exports And Swadeshi
Modi urged businesses to increase investments in agriculture, food processing and procurement infrastructure to expand farm exports. He said India's share of global agricultural exports remained around 2-2.5%, indicating scope for growth.
He also asked companies to use the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed with major economies to access international markets, while investing in market research and distribution networks.
Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's 1930 message of Swadeshi, Modi urged industry leaders to strengthen domestic manufacturing and promote Atmanirbhar Bharat.
He further asked businesses to share suggestions on reforms directly with the government.
Citing economic indicators, Modi said India had become the world's fastest-growing major economy, with projected growth of around 7%. He also said October goods exports had touched nearly $50 billion, the highest monthly figure recorded.
“Developed India is not a slogan; it is a commitment,” he added.