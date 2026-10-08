According to CureBay, “Anaemia is a good example. It is one of the most overlooked conditions in rural India. With CureBay SmartVitals, a 30-second video of the face is enough for our AI to estimate haemoglobin along with heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen levels. No needle, no lab visit. Our swasthya mitras [community health workers] can run it at a family’s doorstep, and a reading that looks off brings that person into the eClinic for a confirmatory test and a doctor’s consult. More than 50,000 SmartVitals reports have been generated so far.”