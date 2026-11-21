GTA 6 smashed a major sales record on launch day.
It beat the worldwide sales of Avengers: Endgame, the biggest movie of all time.
GTA 6 has earned both stellar sales and enviable reviews.
Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has officially shattered records to become the biggest entertainment launch in history, raking in an unprecedented $3.8bn (£2.9bn) in retail sales during its first full day on shelves. The frenzy is global and on an unprecedented scale.
GTA 6 Smashes Sales Records
Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two, announced on Friday that the milestone, calculated from estimates through the end of Thursday, inks an all-time benchmark for "entertainment across any medium," fueled in part by 32.5 million pre-sold copies.
To put that opening-day haul into perspective, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, raked in $2.5bn (£1.8bn) across its entire theatrical run. Data shared by Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive alludes that GTA 6's projected opening-day retail revenue outpaced the entire global theatrical gross of Avengers: Endgame, which lingered at roughly $2.94 billion. That said, the comparison isn't apples-to-apples given their distinct commercial frameworks. The video game's tally captures a single day of retail transactions, whereas the Marvel blockbuster's haul was honed over months of cinema screenings.
“It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of ‘Grand Theft Auto VI,’” Rockstar Games president and founder Sam Houser gladly shared. “We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to share this moment with you.”
GTA 5 had previously retained the video game record since its 2013 release, when it generated $1 billion in worldwide sales within three days, as per Guinness World Records.
Taking place in "Vice City", Rockstar’s reimagined version of Miami, the narrative trails rotagonists Jason and Lucia as they get ensnared in a sprawling criminal conspiracy. Beyond the high-stakes action, GTA 6 plunges players in its environment and deepens their bond with the duo through everyday pastimes ranging from birdwatching and working out at the gym to hanging drywall. The degree of realism in the open-world game has been heavily praised by critics and gamers alike.
GTA 6 Has A Bengali Jazz Song
A 1982 Bengali track has also landed an unexpected pop-culture moment after turning up on the soundtrack of Grand Theft Auto 6. Since the heavily anticipated open-world title launched, players have filled social media with hidden Easter eggs uncovered while roaming its expansive map. Indian gamers quickly clocked Kolkata singer Rupa Biswas’ Aaj Shanibar airing on one of the game’s in-car radio stations.
Translating to "Today is Saturday," Aaj Shanibar originally debuted on Biswas’ 1982 album Disco Jazz. Composed and arranged by Aashish Khan, the cult-classic record featured Biswas’ vocals across both Bengali and Hindi numbers.