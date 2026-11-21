Taking place in "Vice City", Rockstar’s reimagined version of Miami, the narrative trails rotagonists Jason and Lucia as they get ensnared in a sprawling criminal conspiracy. Beyond the high-stakes action, GTA 6 plunges players in its environment and deepens their bond with the duo through everyday pastimes ranging from birdwatching and working out at the gym to hanging drywall. The degree of realism in the open-world game has been heavily praised by critics and gamers alike.