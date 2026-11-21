BTS becomes the first non-Japanese act to cross 10 billion streams.
Twenty-seven BTS songs have surpassed 100 million streams in Japan.
Dynamite reaches one billion streams, while Butter crosses 600 million.
K-pop supergroup BTS has achieved a major milestone in Japan, becoming the first non-Japanese musical act to surpass 10 billion streams in the country. The achievement was announced by the group's agency, BigHit Music, on Friday, citing data from Billboard Japan. The record also places BTS among a select group of musical acts to reach the figure in the Japanese market, making it the fifth act overall to do so.
The milestone highlights the group's continued popularity in Japan, where its music has attracted listeners across multiple releases and generations of fans. It also marks a significant achievement for a K-pop artists in a market where domestic artists have traditionally dominated music charts and streaming platforms.
BTS Songs Cross Major Streaming Milestones In Japan
According to BigHit Music, 27 BTS songs have individually crossed 100 million streams in Japan. Among them, Dynamite has reached one billion streams, while Butter has accumulated 600 million.
Both tracks have played an important role in the group's international success. Released in 2020, Dynamite became BTS' first song to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States. Butter, released in 2021, continued that momentum and became another major global hit.
The agency said, "This milestone demonstrates how different hit tracks have enjoyed popularity over a long time."
BTS' Arirang Album And World Tour
BTS' fifth studio album, Arirang, released in March, also performed strongly in Japan. The record topped Billboard Japan's comprehensive albums chart during the first half of the year and ranked first in both CD sales and streaming.
Meanwhile, the group has begun the Asian and Australian leg of its Arirang world tour. BTS kicked off this stretch with a performance in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Thursday. The tour has 26 performances scheduled across nine cities, taking the group to audiences across the region.
The latest streaming record adds to BTS' international achievements as the group continues its global tour and promotes its latest album.
The milestone also reflects the group’s sustained presence in the Japanese music market, where its releases have continued to attract listeners across different formats. With a catalogue spanning multiple eras and a steady international following, BTS remains one of the most commercially successful Korean acts outside its home market.