The group’s journey as an unstoppable physical sales juggernaut began back in 2021 when their debut studio record, Hot Sauce, first crossed the one-million sales threshold. Over the past five years, NCT Dream has retained an unbroken streak of commercial excellence, pushing every single one of its 11 consecutive releases past the million-copy benchmark right up through this newest instalment. Hitting this coveted milestone once again with their sixth full-length record, a project carrying extra emotional weight as it celebrates the act’s 10th anniversary, underscores their indomitable fanbase loyalty and formidable selling power within the fiercely competitive global music landscape.