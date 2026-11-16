NCT Dream remains an unstoppable sensation.
The K-pop boy group has raked in its 11th consecutive million-seller.
The recognition comes for its sixth major album, Dream After Dream.
K-pop powerhouse NCT Dream has officially logged its 11th straight million-selling release with its sixth full-length studio album, Dream After Dream, according to an announcement made by the group’s agency, SM Entertainment, on Monday.
NCT Dream Scripts Another Hit Album
Having hit shelves and digital platforms on November 9, the K-pop group's project moved roughly 1,002,500 copies within its opening week alone. This surge in demand propelled the boy band's album straight to the summit of the latest weekly album ranking compiled by South Korea’s Hanteo Chart, a premier domestic sales tracker, establishing the septet's commercial dominance right out of the gate.
The group’s journey as an unstoppable physical sales juggernaut began back in 2021 when their debut studio record, Hot Sauce, first crossed the one-million sales threshold. Over the past five years, NCT Dream has retained an unbroken streak of commercial excellence, pushing every single one of its 11 consecutive releases past the million-copy benchmark right up through this newest instalment. Hitting this coveted milestone once again with their sixth full-length record, a project carrying extra emotional weight as it celebrates the act’s 10th anniversary, underscores their indomitable fanbase loyalty and formidable selling power within the fiercely competitive global music landscape.
Beyond dominating physical retail charts, NCT Dream’s latest musical era has spawned extraordinary digital traction across international markets. The album's lead single, Boogie Woogie, swiftly accelerated to the top of the Global-K Chart daily ranking as well as the real-time chart on South Korean streaming platform Bugs. Boogie Woogie has a blast of vibrant, peppy energy while the group celebrates their new achievement.
Meanwhile, the group’s cross-border appeal was on full display in China, where the track claimed the No. 1 position on Tencent Music’s K-POP chart while simultaneously sweeping both the overall and Korean music video rankings on QQ Music. Together, these multi-platform achievements hail the band’s expansive worldwide footprint as they enter their second decade in the industry.