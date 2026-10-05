Varanasi producer SS Karthikeya promises action unlike RRR or Baahubali.
Oscars will introduce the stunt design award at the 2028 ceremony.
Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran headline Rajamouli’s adventure.
SS Rajamouli's Varanasi could have another reason to attract global attention beyond its star cast and ambitious story. Producer SS Karthikeya has teased a completely different style of action for the film, suggesting that its stunts could make an impression when the Oscars introduce a dedicated stunt design award.
SS Karthikeya teases different action in Varanasi
Speaking to Thyview, Karthikeya was asked about the action in Varanasi following the Academy's decision to recognise stunt design as a separate category. The producer said the film would offer something audiences had not seen in Rajamouli's earlier spectacles.
The action was described as "crazy" and "a different kind of action" by Karthikeya, who stressed that it would not resemble the sequences seen in RRR or the Baahubali films. It was also promised that audiences would be kept "on the edge of your seat in every sequence”.
Karthikeya also addressed Rajamouli's long-discussed Mahabharata project. He revealed that there had been no progress on it because the filmmaker still considers himself "not ready”. After 25 years of working with Rajamouli, Karthikeya also observed that the director had become more patient with time.
Oscars introduce stunt design category in 2028
The Academy has announced an Achievement in Stunt Design category, with the award set to debut at the 100th Academy Awards in 2028. Films released in 2027 will be eligible. The category will recognise the creative and technical work of stunt designers, coordinators, performers and other specialists behind major action sequences.
Varanasi is Rajamouli's first film after RRR and is written by Vijayendra Prasad. Mahesh Babu stars as Rudhra alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The story combines mythology, Indian folk traditions and science fiction, including time travel.
Priyanka plays Mandakini in her Indian cinema comeback after nearly eight years. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.