No Live Footage Of Blasts Or Gunfire: Pakistan Warns TV Channels Of Legal Action

PEMRA has reiterated its directive prohibiting satellite television channels from broadcasting or providing live coverage of explosions, firing and terrorist attacks
Broadcasters have been instructed to air verified information from relevant government departments or law enforcement agencies and to use time-delay mechanisms
The regulator warned that violations could lead to legal action under the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002; the directive renews restrictions first issued in February 2023
Pakistan’s media regulator has barred television channels from broadcasting, rebroadcasting or providing live coverage of incidents including explosions, blasts, firing and terrorist attacks, under a directive issued on Tuesday.
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) instructed satellite television channels to broadcast only verified information authorised by the relevant government department or law enforcement agency.
What The Order Says
The directive states that channels must refrain from live coverage of “unfortunate/unpleasant” incidents, including explosions, blasts, firing and terrorist attacks. It also directs broadcasters to use time-delay mechanisms effectively and establish independent editorial boards in accordance with PEMRA regulations and relevant court orders.
The regulator warned that violations could invite legal action under Sections 29-A, 30 and 33 of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002. These provisions cover penalties, suspension or revocation of licences, and offences under the regulatory framework.
The order also refers to a similar directive issued by PEMRA in February 2023, indicating that the regulator is renewing an existing approach to television coverage of security incidents.
Political Context
The directive comes amid heightened political tensions in Pakistan, particularly following the federal government’s imposition of governor’s rule and an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.
The federal government cited what it described as the provincial administration’s “deliberate disengagement” from counterterrorism efforts. The decision followed weeks of tensions between the Centre and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which had announced a long march to Islamabad to demand the release of its jailed founder, former prime minister Imran Khan.
On Tuesday, a PTI protest in Bara tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa turned violent, with participants setting government buildings on fire and clashing with riot police.
Legal Framework
PEMRA regulates broadcast media and television distribution services under the 2002 ordinance. The law gives the authority powers to regulate broadcasters, enforce licence conditions and take action against violations.
The latest directive invokes the electronic media Code of Conduct and judicial directions concerning editorial oversight and delayed broadcasts. The time-delay mechanism is intended to give broadcasters an opportunity to review live footage before transmission.
The order places responsibility on television channels to verify information with the relevant authorities and ensure that live reporting does not breach the regulator’s requirements. It does not, however, specify in the reported text how the restrictions will be applied to every type of incident or what exceptions, if any, may be permitted.
The directive adds to the regulatory constraints facing Pakistan’s television broadcasters as political unrest and security incidents continue to shape the country’s public information environment.