Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket

Dhawan thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) for their support in his 20-year-long career

shikhar dhawan retirement X john
Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international cricket. Photo: X | CricCrazyJohns
info_icon

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday morning, 24 August 2024. He last played for India against Bangladesh in the third ODI at Chattogram on 10 December 2022. (More Cricket News)

The 38-year-old Dhawan has played 167 ODIs and made 6793 runs with an average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 91.35. He has made 17 hundred and 39 fifties. He has made 1759 runs in 68 T20Is for India with an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 126.36. He has 11 half-centuries in the shortest format.

The Delhi-born left-handed batter also represented India in 34 Test matches and made 2315 runs including seven tons and five half-centuries.

The former Indian southpaw revealed his decision by sharing a video message on his social media platform in which he thanked his family and childhood coaches, Tarak Sinha and Madan Sharma along with his teammates.

"I always wanted to play for India and that happened. I am thankful to a lot of people for that, especially my family and childhood coaches Tarak Sinha and Madan Sharma," said Dhawan. "I would also like to thank my team with whom I have played cricket for so long. I got another family, I got name, fame and love of all the fans," he said.

He also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) for their support in his 20-year-long career.

Dhawan's retirement is not a shocker for many cricket fans as he has been struggling with injuries for some time now. He made 152 runs in the first five matches for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 and was rested for the rest of the season because he injured his shoulder while fielding. England's Sam Curran was given the captaincy in his absence.

Dhawan's Test debut was one to remember for ages. He made his Test debut against Australia in the third Test at Mohali on 14 March 2013. He made 187 runs off just 174 balls including 33 fours and two sixes. His batting style was compared to Virender Sehwag's at that time. India won that match by six wickets.

Dhawan is known for his performances in big tournaments. He was also called Mr. ICC for his brilliant performances in all the ICC tournaments he has played. He received the golden bat for making the most runs in the Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2017. He also made the most runs for India in Cricket World Cup 2015 and Asia Cup 2018.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  2. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: Jamie Smith's Maiden Century Helps England Tighten Grip
  3. Triple Super Over In Maharaja Trophy! Hubli Tigers Win In Unprecedented Finish: Watch
  4. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh Cut Pakistan Lead With Defiant Batting
  5. ICC Mulling Multi-Million Dollar Fund Dedicated To Test Cricket: Report
Football News
  1. Mikel Merino's Emotional Farewell From Real Sociedad Fuels Arsenal Transfer Speculation
  2. Jordan Ayew Signs Permanent Contract With Premier League New Boys Leicester
  3. Transfer News: Jonathan Rowe Swaps Norwich For Marseille In Season-long Loan Deal
  4. La Liga: Conor Gallagher Feeling At Home After Atletico Madrid Switch
  5. Antonio Conte Focused On Verona Redemption Amid Napoli Transfer Criticism
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  2. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: State Spared Of Bandh After HC Ruling, Oppn To Hold Protest
  3. Maharashtra: Police Exhumes Body Of 3-Year-Old Girl After Driver, Parents Bury Her Following Car Accident
  4. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Main Accused Roy’s Mother Says 'If I Had Been More Strict, This Would Not Have Happened'
  5. 'There Are Kids Inside': Family Screams As Angry Man Shatters Car's Windows In UP | Video
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  2. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  3. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  4. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  5. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
World News
  1. Germany Stabbing: 3 Killed After Man With Knife Attacks People During Festival In Soligen; 6 Others Injured
  2. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  3. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  4. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  5. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: BAN 316/5 At Stumps; Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit | Highlights: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place'