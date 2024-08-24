Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday morning, 24 August 2024. He last played for India against Bangladesh in the third ODI at Chattogram on 10 December 2022. (More Cricket News)
The 38-year-old Dhawan has played 167 ODIs and made 6793 runs with an average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 91.35. He has made 17 hundred and 39 fifties. He has made 1759 runs in 68 T20Is for India with an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 126.36. He has 11 half-centuries in the shortest format.
The Delhi-born left-handed batter also represented India in 34 Test matches and made 2315 runs including seven tons and five half-centuries.
The former Indian southpaw revealed his decision by sharing a video message on his social media platform in which he thanked his family and childhood coaches, Tarak Sinha and Madan Sharma along with his teammates.
"I always wanted to play for India and that happened. I am thankful to a lot of people for that, especially my family and childhood coaches Tarak Sinha and Madan Sharma," said Dhawan. "I would also like to thank my team with whom I have played cricket for so long. I got another family, I got name, fame and love of all the fans," he said.
He also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) for their support in his 20-year-long career.
Dhawan's retirement is not a shocker for many cricket fans as he has been struggling with injuries for some time now. He made 152 runs in the first five matches for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 and was rested for the rest of the season because he injured his shoulder while fielding. England's Sam Curran was given the captaincy in his absence.
Dhawan's Test debut was one to remember for ages. He made his Test debut against Australia in the third Test at Mohali on 14 March 2013. He made 187 runs off just 174 balls including 33 fours and two sixes. His batting style was compared to Virender Sehwag's at that time. India won that match by six wickets.
Dhawan is known for his performances in big tournaments. He was also called Mr. ICC for his brilliant performances in all the ICC tournaments he has played. He received the golden bat for making the most runs in the Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2017. He also made the most runs for India in Cricket World Cup 2015 and Asia Cup 2018.