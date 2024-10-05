Cricket

Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Makes Impressive Vinoo Mankad Trophy Debut For Delhi

Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of the legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, made an eye-catching debut for Delhi in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy against Manipur, scoring 49

Aaryavir-Sehwag-X-Photo
Aaryavir Sehwag in Vinoo Mankad Trophy action Photo: X
info_icon

Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of the legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, made an eye-catching debut for Delhi in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy against Manipur, scoring 49. (More Cricket News)

The youngster’s knock helped his side clinch a comfortable six-wicket win in Pondicherry.

Aaryavir, showcasing his talent in the under-19 one-day competition, displayed impressive batting skills, building on his father’s legacy. 

Chasing 169, Delhi were given a solid platform to launch for the win after Aaryavir’s 49 off 64 deliveries, where he hit six fours and one six.

He contributed to two crucial partnerships during the chase, adding 33 with Sarthak Ray, and then stitching a 61-run partnership with Pranav Pant.

Adding to his impressive Vinoo Mankad Trophy debut, he also scored a stunning 183 from just 136 balls for Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) to make his selection case stronger. 

The Delhi side is captained by Pranav Pant, and Sarthak Ray acting as his deputy.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Vinoo Mankad Trophy be played?

The Vinoo Mankad Trophy was underway from Friday, October 4 in Pondicherry. 

Where will the Vinoo Mankad Trophy be telecast and live streamed?

There is no information available yet on whether and where the Vinoo Mankad Trophy will be telecast and live streamed in India. However, fans can check all the scores on BCCI.Tv 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Makes Impressive Vinoo Mankad Trophy Debut For Delhi
  2. Japan Vs Indonesia Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: JPN Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Format, Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Paul Pogba's Four-Year Doping Ban Reduced To 18 Months After CAS Appeal
  2. Premier League: Man City Boss Guardiola Says He Will Pay For Fans' Banner Asking Him To Stay Amid Uncertain Future
  3. La Liga: Rudiger Lauds 'Ridiculous' Yamal After Sensational Spanish League Start
  4. Serie A: Conte Embracing Napoli Improvements After Como Triumph
  5. Sunderland 2-2 Leeds United: Meslier Howler Gifts Black Cats A Point At Stadium Of Light
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  2. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  3. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  4. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  5. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  2. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  3. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  4. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  5. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 9.53% Voter Turnout In First Two Hours; PM Modi Urges Voters To 'Set A New Record'
  2. Accused Confesses To Killing Dalit Family, Police Claim 'Illicit Relationship'| What Happened In UP's Amethi
  3. Chhattisgarh: 31 Naxalites Killed In Bastar; Highest Number Of Fatalities In Single Anti-Naxal Operation
  4. RG Kar Row: Doctors Call Off Ceasework, Police Lathicharge On Medics; Sandip Ghosh Sent To Judicial Remand
  5. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Agniveer, Farmers And Employment Take Centre Stage
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. 'That’s The Thing You Want To Hit': Trump Urges Israel To Hit Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut And Gaza, Lebanon-Syria Border Closed, US Military Strikes Houthis
  3. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  4. Middle East Tensions Force UAE Airlines To Cancel Flights: Emirates, Flydubai Suspend Services To Key Destinations | Details
  5. Russian ‘Spy Whale’ Hvaldimir Likely Died From Infection In Norway, Not Gunshot
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 9.53% Voter Turnout In First Two Hours; PM Modi Urges Voters To 'Set A New Record'