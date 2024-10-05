Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Makes Impressive Vinoo Mankad Trophy Debut For Delhi

Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of the legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, made an eye-catching debut for Delhi in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy against Manipur, scoring 49. (More Cricket News)
The youngster’s knock helped his side clinch a comfortable six-wicket win in Pondicherry.
Aaryavir, showcasing his talent in the under-19 one-day competition, displayed impressive batting skills, building on his father’s legacy.
Chasing 169, Delhi were given a solid platform to launch for the win after Aaryavir’s 49 off 64 deliveries, where he hit six fours and one six.
He contributed to two crucial partnerships during the chase, adding 33 with Sarthak Ray, and then stitching a 61-run partnership with Pranav Pant.
Adding to his impressive Vinoo Mankad Trophy debut, he also scored a stunning 183 from just 136 balls for Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) to make his selection case stronger.
The Delhi side is captained by Pranav Pant, and Sarthak Ray acting as his deputy.
Vinoo Mankad Trophy Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Vinoo Mankad Trophy be played?
The Vinoo Mankad Trophy was underway from Friday, October 4 in Pondicherry.
Where will the Vinoo Mankad Trophy be telecast and live streamed?
There is no information available yet on whether and where the Vinoo Mankad Trophy will be telecast and live streamed in India. However, fans can check all the scores on BCCI.Tv