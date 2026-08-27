Sehwag-Dravid Legacy Enters Next Innings: Aaryavir, Anvay Named In India U19 Squad For Australia

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, sons of Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, have been named in India’s U19 squad for Australia’s tour of India. Aaryavir earns his maiden call-up, while Anvay retains his place

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Dravid And Sehwag Back In Indian Blue: Aaryavir, Anvay Named In India U19 Squad For Australia Series
Aaryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag. Photo: X/VijayLokpally
Summary of this article

  • Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid have been named in India’s U19 squad for Australia’s tour of India

  • Aaryavir earns his maiden India U19 call-up, while Anvay retains his place after touring Sri Lanka

  • India U19 will play three ODIs and two multi-day matches against Australia, with the series beginning on September 18

Dravid and Sehwag are back in the Indian team - but this time, it is their sons carrying the family names.

Rahul Dravid’s younger son Anvay Dravid and Virender Sehwag’s elder son Aaryavir Sehwag have been named in India’s Under-19 one-day squad for Australia U19’s upcoming tour of India. The BCCI men’s selection committee announced the squads for the five-match multi-format series on Thursday, with three one-dayers and two multi-day fixtures scheduled.

The selection brings together the sons of two former India teammates more than a decade after their fathers last shared the field for the national team. Dravid and Sehwag played their final match together for India against Australia in the Adelaide Test in 2012.

This time, however, it will be Aaryavir and Anvay who will wear India colours together, with both players selected for the three-match one-day leg of the Australia U19 series.

For Aaryavir, the call-up marks his maiden India U19 selection. The 18-year-old right-handed batter is currently playing for West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League 2026 and has been building a reputation as an attacking batter.

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He first made headlines in the Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024 when he smashed 297 against Meghalaya. His performances at the domestic level have now earned him an opportunity to step up to international youth cricket.

Anvay, meanwhile, has retained his place in the India U19 one-day squad after being part of the side that toured Sri Lanka earlier this year. The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter featured in two youth ODIs during that tour and scored 14 and 87.

The Australia series will therefore give Anvay another chance to establish himself in the junior international setup, while Aaryavir will be looking to make an impact on his India debut.

The three one-day matches will be played at Rajkot on September 18, 21 and 23, with all three games scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

The one-day series will be followed by two multi-day fixtures. The first will take place in Rajkot from September 27 to 30, while the second will be played in Ahmedabad from October 5 to 8.

The leadership duties will also change between the two legs of the tour. Lakshya Raichandani will captain India in the one-day matches, with Yashbardhan Chauhan as his deputy. For the multi-day fixtures, Chauhan will take over as captain, while Raichandani will serve as vice-captain.

Neither Aaryavir nor Anvay has been selected for the multi-day squad, meaning their involvement in the Australia series will be limited to the three one-day matches.

The biggest storyline, though, will remain the reunion of two famous cricketing surnames in an India team.

Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid were central figures in Indian cricket for much of the 2000s and early 2010s. Their partnership at the top of India's Test batting order, along with their contrasting styles, became one of the defining features of that era.

Now, years after their fathers stepped away from international cricket, Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid have the opportunity to begin their own journeys in India colours.

India U19 Squad For One-Day Matches

Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel

India U19 Squad For Multi-Day Fixtures

Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav

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